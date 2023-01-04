A 51-year-old New Jersey mother shot dead a Republican activist’s husband while he lay naked in bed with the TV on

A New Jersey mother who admitted to shooting her Republican activist husband on Christmas Day killed him while naked in bed with the television on, it has been revealed.

According to court documents, Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, called the Hamilton Township Police Department and claimed that she and her husband, David Wigglesworth, 57, got into an argument that night.

Her lawyers claim she “feared for her life” before picking up a gun and shooting David.

But when police arrived on the scene that night, Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy said in court Tuesday, they found David “naked” in bed with a gunshot wound with the television on.

A gun was found nearby, and according to police, Marylue confessed to the crime at the scene. She is now being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility without bail until her murder trial.

She appeared to be in a happy relationship with her husband, with whom she shared a son, with pictures online showing them smiling on several vacations.

Marylue Wigglesworth appeared in court Tuesday, emotional but silent when Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Patricia M Wild decided to deny her bail. Atlantic City Press reports.

But on Tuesday, Marylue’s lawyers, Melissa Rosenblum and Jonathan Diego, argued in court that she was in an abusive relationship and that she is “overcharged” for the murder.

They point to a probable cause statement stating that at 10:19 p.m. on December 25, she called the police asking for help from the Hamilton Township Police Department because she and her husband were fighting.

She suffered bruises and injuries to her arms and torso that night from her husband, Rosenblum argued in court, and “feared for her life” before “acting in self-defense” and shooting her husband.

But one press release the Atlantic County Attorney’s Office says officers responded to a call about an “injured man” at Wigglesworth’s Mays Landing home just before 10:20 p.m.

When police arrived, it says, they found both Wigglesworths in their bedrooms with a gun, and Marylue admitted to shooting her husband, who Levy said was lying naked in bed with the television on when he died at the scene .

Rosenblum argued in court that the detectives had not investigated her allegations of abuse — and had not yet shared important information with the defense.

“What the state failed to do and present to you, Your Honor, is that when she spoke to the police, she admitted to shooting him,” Rosenblum said of her client.

“She has stated to the officers at least six times that there was a fight and an altercation. They never took pictures of her that night to see what her injuries or bruises were, or at least I didn’t receive them, Your Honor.’

The lawyer then argued that Marylue’s history of volunteering at local churches and her lack of a criminal record suggest she poses no danger to the community – and should therefore be allowed to roam freely until her trial.

She claimed that Marylue would not attempt any obstruction of justice if she were granted parole.

But, Levy countered, “The fact that she hasn’t been violent towards the rest of the community is all well and good. However, she was extremely violent this night.’

In the end, Wild sided with prosecutors, saying, “This court does not find that those particular arguments have prevailed over the resumption of detention.”

Marylue and David Wigglesworth share a son, David, an economist

Friends and family were shocked after Marylue’s arrest late last month.

David was known in the community as a Republican activist, campaigning for local GOP candidates and even running for city office in 2019 — though many of his recent posts have championed socialism and supported liberal ideals such as the abolish the police.

He also volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City and served on the Hamilton Township Planning Board.

But privately, Francis Gallagher told DailyMail.com, Marylue’s relationship with David was very “off and on.”

“They could fight about anything,” he said. “I have no idea what happened and I can’t say if it was due to political differences.”

“I haven’t seen Marylue since this happened,” said Gallagher, her brother. “None of our family has done that. I’ve tried to see her, but I’ve been told we can’t until she’s gone before a judge.

“I support my sister and my cousin David. However, I’ve been told not to say too much.’

Marylue is now due back in court on February 6 for a pre-indictment conference.