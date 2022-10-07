A 44-year perspective study: How money brings hunter-gatherers new choices

Women working hard to earn money harvesting tubers for pharmaceutical companies. Nyae Nyae, 2016. Credit: Polly Wiessner



If you visit the Ju/’hoansi people of northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, you’ll see families earning their living through a mix of foraging, government support, selling crafts and other ventures. Most people have a monetary income that is used to buy food, clothing and other goods. Some of the very few with paid government jobs may have cars and furniture. Next to stone houses are mud huts. Wealth is unevenly distributed and behind some of that wealth is debt.

It wasn’t always like that. Money is new in Ju/’hoansi society. Two generations ago, their economy was largely based on foraging wild plant and animal resources. Since the late 1970s, the Ju/’hoansi have moved to semi-permanent villages and have a mixed economy with monetary income. However, with money comes new choices.

In a new study, Polly Wiessner, a research professor in the Department of Anthropology at the University of Utah and Arizona State University, and Arizona State University’s Cindy Hsin-yee Huang examine how money changed Ju/’hoansi society. Some things from the days of the collectors, such as sharing meals and giving to close relatives, have not changed. Other things, like extensive kinship networks and need-based community gifts, certainly have that.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” Wiessner said. “I’ve seen a change in the norms or conventions of having to share most of what you have to maintain your cash income and meet your own needs, then share what’s left.”

The study is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

History of the Ju/’hoansi Bushmen

How does a society function without money? Before money, the Ju/’hoansi economy was based on sharing and giving.

“Suppose someone kills a large animal,” Wiessner says, “and there’s plenty of meat. Well, he can give that meat away to himself at very little cost because it’s going to rot anyway. But the recipient who might be quite hungry and in need, will regard that meat as a great advantage.”

The nomadic hunter-gatherer society also distributed property among their communities by donating things to each other. The gifts served to provide information about the status of the underlying relationship, to share necessities and to strengthen social bonds, as each gift involved a connection between giver and receiver.

These traditions of gifting and sharing came together in a system called hxaro, which defined the kindred each Ju/’hoansi was responsible for. In difficult times, Ju/’hoansi could rely on, or even live with, their hxaro partners for months in other villages up to 200 km away. In 1974, 69% of Ju/’hoansi’s assets had been received as hxaro gifts.

But then money came into their society, leading to gradual cultural changes. In the 1970s, amid the loss of the traditional lands of Ju/’hoansi, the government of Namibia established a homeland for the Bushmen called Nyae Nyae. Over the next few decades, the Ju/’hoansi began raising animals and crops on a small scale and received government support for children and pensions for the elderly, as well as some employment in the district capital of Tsumkwe. That government support is vital as families have struggled to meet basic needs after losing their foraging land.

In addition to that government support, the residents of Nyae Nyae also harvest the devil’s claw plant, which grows in the bush and can be sold to pharmaceutical companies as a painkiller, providing another source of income.

So, before we move on, let’s dwell on the concept of money for a moment. Coming back to the concept of sharing the flesh of a large prey – that is a transaction that costs the giver little, because they have too much to use, and greatly benefits the recipient, because they are in need. But when you put money into the equation, sharing money now costs the giver as much as it benefits the receiver, since the value of the money is fixed. Sharing is now more expensive.

It also separates the meaning of items acquired through social relationships, a bit like how a gift card to a bookstore doesn’t mean the same as a book someone from that store chose as a gift for you. For the Ju/’hoansi, almost all of their possessions used to come from a gift given within a social bond.

“So the object, the gift, is never separate from the relationship,” Wiessner says. “All your material goods have a certain relationship, whereas with money you just go to the store and you have it, and there is no social relationship.”

How money sharing and giving changed

Between 1996 and 2018, Wiessner surveyed the Ju/’hoansi in Nyae Nyae to learn more about their lifestyle and social networks. She compared this data, including surveys about where people’s belongings came from, with data she collected in the mid-1970s when she first visited them in Botswana. With the help of her longtime Ju/’hoansi research assistants, Wiessner continued to collect and analyze data on how villagers spent their money between 2020 and 2022.

In particular, she found that the hxaro exchange system in an extensive kin network had essentially collapsed. By 1997, the number of hxaro partnerships had halved. In 2018, the system was essentially nothing more than a story told by the elderly.

Why did it deteriorate so quickly? In the past, in difficult times, a group of Ju/’hoansi dispersed and lived with hxaro relatives, contributing their hunting skills and acquiring the resources of their hosts. Now, with permanent settlements and the food options offered by money, sharing with visitors became more expensive than before.

And cash changes the social economy. Ju/’hoansi respect each other’s autonomy to do what they want with their money and take care of their own family first. “When I get paid, I get a lot of requests,” said one villager. “I tell my family and friends that I will first pay off my shopping debts and buy food, school uniforms and other goods for the family and for myself. If there is no money left, I tell them that maybe next time I can give them something . That’s how I manage to have enough for myself, but keep my friends.”

Sharing and gifting have not completely disappeared, but have shifted to reflect the new economy. Instead of sharing meat from large slaughter (which still happens, but such killings are rare), communities share “tea and sugar parties” and lavish family meals. Gifts are still given, but are now bought rather than made. And donating with distant relatives, which made up 23% of donating in 1974, has fallen to 1% of donating in 2018.

How money changed the social order

Not surprisingly, the introduction of money led to wealth inequalities. The few salaried government workers received significantly more money than other villagers, spending it on cars, houses, furniture and other possessions out of reach for many Ju/’hoansi.

But, perhaps surprisingly to Americans, money did not create other forms of social inequality. For example, while 90% of the highest paying government jobs went to men, women sought income in other ways, such as harvesting Devil’s Claw. There was no significant difference in the number of possessions bought by women and men in any given year or stay, indicating little gender inequality.

“There was always gender equality,” Wiessner says, “and sometimes people think that because men have more jobs, it’s going to decrease, but it’s not.”

The Ju/’hoansi value equality, she says, which means that everyone respects each other’s autonomy to carry out economic activities. This helps to prevent social inequalities between different income groups. Expensive stone houses, she says, are built next to mud huts.

“No bushman hires another bushman to do their dirty work,” Wiessner says. “When people try to gain political power, they get put down. I don’t know how long this will last, you really can’t say, but for now very strong egalitarian principles hold up, although the material differences are big.”

Wishes and needs

Yes, money has changed Ju/’hoansi society. That doesn’t mean the previous foraging lifestyle was ideal — it was characterized by periodic poverty, fear, and food insecurity, Wiessner says. It has advantages to be able to buy food, clothes and other necessities. But what happens when needs are covered and more and more things that used to be needs become needs?

“As more becomes available — computers, expensive phones, all of these things — it changes our perception of wants into needs,” she says. “And that’s what happens with the Ju/’hoansi. A certain amount of material goods to make them comfortable – clothes, shoes, etc. – become needs rather than just wants. And that’s what money really does. It changes the society because it has constantly moved more and more into the category of needs.”

This is something Wiessner says she sees rampant in Western society, but learning from the Ju/’hoansi has allowed her to see it emerge from the very beginning of money’s entry into a society.

“What I don’t see is the use of money to create social inequalities, that’s not happening yet,” she says. But society will likely continue to change. Currently there are no social institutions that allow one Ju/’hoansi to hire another or enforce payment for services rendered, nor are there any institutions to enforce the payment of interpersonal loans (although shops were willing to extend credit lines, also introducing debt).

“So what I’ll have to see,” says Wiessner, who continues her nearly 50-year study of Ju/’hoansi society, “is whether new institutions are being developed to handle money in the current situation.”

Researchers find the worst reason to give a gift

More information:

Polly Wiessner et al, A 44-Year Perspective on the Influence of Cash on Ju/’hoansi Bushman Sharing and Gifting Networks, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). Polly Wiessner et al, A 44-Year Perspective on the Influence of Cash on Ju/’hoansi Bushman Sharing and Gifting Networks,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2213214119

Provided by the University of Utah

