The sorry, sorry state that is Worcester Warriors rolled into Kingsholm on Wednesday night with a 41-year-old and the owner of a pizza company forced into emergency substitute duty.

The cash-strapped Premier League side managed to find some dough from somewhere.

Need must. That the club is in this frankly ridiculous, not to mention hugely sad, position is down to owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham.

The pair have dragged a proud club into the gutter and no one at Worcester wants them anymore. Rugby, as a collective, wants them gone too.

Because of their actions, Worcester have become a soapbox of a club and it is the good people who make up its playing and backroom staff – not to mention their supporters – who are paying the price.

Wednesday was another remarkable day in the never-ending Worcester history.

Worcester Warriors suffered a 49-21 defeat to Gloucester at Kingsholm on Wednesday night

Sportsmail revealed that Goldring and Whittingham took out a £500,000 loan from Warriors icon and true hero Cecil Duckworth in his dying days. Duckworth died in 2020 after suffering from cancer and the loan has not been repaid.

The Rugby Football Union has also stepped up measures to prepare to suspend the stricken Warriors from all competitions unless they can provide assurances by Thursday midday about their ability to stage Saturday’s Premier League game against Newcastle at Sixways.

In addition, they must submit – no later than 5pm on Monday – proof of appropriate insurance and payment of all outstanding August wages to staff and players. As things stand, that seems unlikely.

The Worcester squad included 41-year-old former Gloucester man Jonny Goodridge (pictured)

On a busy day of yet more turmoil in the English domestic game, Wasps sought to reassure worried players and staff that the club is not about to go bankrupt after giving notice of their intention to go into administration.

The Coventry-based site was forced to take drastic measures to stave off the threat of a winding-up order from HMRC.

Worcester’s game with Newcastle continues for the time being. Amidst all this background noise, Worcester is – somehow – still running a rugby operation.

That it stays going is something of a miracle and a credit to the players and staff.

On Wednesday night they assembled a squad to start the defense of the Premiership Rugby Cup title they won last year.

Their matchday squad included 41-year-old former Gloucester man Jonny Goodridge, who had not played competitive rugby for nine years.

Former England Deaf international Mat Gilbert, whose main occupation is selling pizzas, joined Goodridge on the bench.

Gilbert managed on the field while Goodridge was unused, but the fact that both were even needed to pull on jerseys showed how stretched Worcester’s resources are right now.

They could only just afford the £45 fees it costs to register new Premiership Cup players with the RFU and maximized the number of loan options they could bring in to boost their paper-thin squad.

A mismatched Warriors team of kids and veterans gave it their all against a good Gloucester team

That’s why Goodridge and Gilbert filled in. Chris Morgan, Worcester’s academy coach, said: ‘We didn’t have many players available and we had a squad of 21 because I don’t think you can really count Jonny out.

‘Mat told me he had a brownie for lunch and a couple of croissants for breakfast! The effort put in by the players was huge – we certainly didn’t fail for lack of effort.

‘If only Goldring and Whittingham had the backbone, resilience, honesty and never-say-die attitude of Worcester’s players and staff.

As their first-choice team had done against Exeter in the Premier League last Sunday, a mismatched Warriors side of kids and veterans gave it their all at Kingsholm. So did Worcester’s communications team.

“It’s 65 percent of the game played,” the Warriors tweeted in the 52nd minute. So we leave for the night and go back to the ranch.’

The admittedly funny gallows humor was a reference to the fact that most Worcester employees have still only been paid 65 percent of their August wages. Some have still not received anything.

Worcester were eventually outmuscled by a Gloucester side loaded with international players

Worcester’s Twitter account had earlier in the day retweeted heavy criticism of Goldring and Whittingham, including Sportsmail’s story about the loan they took from Duckworth.

The use of the word ‘ranch’ was notable as Worcester’s staff and supporters have taken to referring to Goldring and Whittingham as ‘cowboy’ owners.

Worcester were eventually outmuscled by a Gloucester side featuring Italian flanker Jake Polledri, former England No.8 Ben Morgan, Azzurri scrum-half Stephen Varney and Georgia international center Giorgi Kveseladze, but that is no disgrace.

On a pure rugby basis, it was great to see Polledri back playing competitive rugby for the first time in almost two years.

Polledri suffered a serious knee injury in 2020 – which was then complicated by further nerve damage – before tragically losing his brother, Sam, to a heart attack earlier this year.

Polledri played 67 minutes and left the pitch with a huge smile on his face and to loud applause.

The two teams went into the break level at 14-14, Worcester impressing after a poor start and scoring twice through Harri Doel and Finn Theobald-Thomas. Gloucester rallied after the break to win 49-21.

Finn Theobald-Thomas, who scored for Worcester, tackled George Barton of Gloucester

Alex Wills grabbed Worcester’s third try and halfbacks Ollie Wynn and Charlie Titcombe impressed.

The whore Theobald-Thomas did the same. Wynn was made homeless when Worcester’s academy home was repossessed after the club failed to keep up with mortgage payments.

Worcester’s players and staff plus the extended squad – who had been given free tickets for this game by Gloucester in a goodwill gesture – huddled together at the final whistle.

The very existence of the club remains on a knife’s edge. “It’s week-to-week, day-to-day at the moment,” Morgan added, as administration continues to look like Worcester’s only possible path to survival. It’s a route Goldring and Whittingham don’t want to go down.

“It’s incredibly difficult for everyone involved,” Morgan said. ‘It’s frustrating, but in difficult times good people shine through. We’ve seen a lot of deadlines lately, but the boys keep pushing.

‘Humor and hard work get us through. We cannot help but be distracted, but can only focus on the games and we are fully prepared for Saturday.’