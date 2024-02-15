A 39-year-old man appears in court charged with the murder of a 24-year-old Canadian woman, found dead just months after moving to Shetland.

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Canadian woman who was found dead just months after moving to Shetland.

Claire Leveque’s body was discovered by emergency services after they rushed to a property in Sandness, in the west of the island, on Sunday afternoon.

Locals were asked to stay inside their homes as the area was cordoned off on the night of the incident.

Aren Peterson, 39, has now appeared privately at Lerwick Sheriff Court charged with the murder of Ms Leveque, 24.

Pearson, from Shetland, did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody. Another one is scheduled to appear in the next eight days.

Pearson was also taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

Neighbors have claimed that Leveque had only lived on the island a few months before his death.

Liz Peterson, councilor for Shetland West, explained that his death has been a “huge shock” to the community.

She said: ‘This has been a huge shock to the small, close-knit community of Sandness.

“I cannot comment further on this incident, however I would ask that the family be left alone at this time, so that they can grieve the loss of their loved one.”

Shetland Women’s Aid said: “We are devastated to hear of the incident in Sandness at the weekend which resulted in the death of a 24-year-old woman, and our thoughts are with her loved ones at this tragic time.

“While we cannot comment further on this specific case as it is an ongoing police matter, we would like to extend our support to anyone who has been affected by the news.”

Tributes were posted on social media. One said: “How sad, being so young.” Another wrote: “A beautiful woman gone soon RIP.”

A third added: “My thoughts to his friends and family, something so terrible has happened.”

