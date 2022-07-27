A 29-year-old soccer player dies after being assaulted in a brawl at Oxnard High School

A soccer player has died two weeks after being attacked in a fight between players and spectators at Oxnard High School in California.

Misael Sanchez, 29, was attacked by several people when a fight broke out on July 10, according to Oxnard police.

Police said in a statement that he passed away in the early hours of Monday and that an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

A Go Fund Me Page To Cover Funeral Expenses Is Nearly $5,000 More Than Hoped

His family started a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of his funeral.

Their goal was to raise $20,000, but at the time of writing, they’ve raised nearly $25,000.

They wrote in a statement on the page: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved son, Misael Sanchez.

“My family is heartbroken and still in disbelief because we expected a bright future for him. Misael was attacked by multiple attackers on July 10, 2022, and left in critical condition.

“We weren’t ready for this kind of goodbye. At this time we ask for your prayers and if you can contribute financially it would be greatly appreciated. The donations help the family through these difficult times.

“Thank you for the love, support and prayers.”

Oxnard Police are still looking for witnesses and have encouraged people to provide information anonymously.