A 2,360-mile hike: The group aims to create a walking trail to link the 15 national parks

Most of us enjoy a winter walk with our families over the Christmas period.

But a new route planned by some hikers would take much longer than a couple of hours after a hearty holiday lunch.

A group of volunteers are trying to create a route through all of the UK’s national parks – a 2,360-mile walk in total.

The proposed trail would run from the Cairngorms in Scotland to Dartmoor in southern England, passing through all 15 parks in total.

It would be nearly equivalent in length to the US Appalachian Trail, a 2,200-mile trek that traverses 14 states from Georgia to Maine.

The idea is the creation of Slow Ways, a movement that seeks to build an online walking network connecting all towns and villages in the UK. Their plan is based on volunteer mapping routes, which are ranked based on difficulty and suitability. Once at least three people have walked and rated a route positively, it is considered verified.

Since July, volunteers have reviewed 143 of the 249 individual routes that will make up the mammoth trail. One fifth of the suggested routes have been verified as suitable so far.

Slow Ways founder Dan Raven-Ellison told The Times: “Right now if you go to Google Maps it will give you great directions for traveling by train or car, but when it comes to walking there’s nowhere good enough.” So we are combining local knowledge with technology to give people recommendations.’

The longest verified Slow Ways currently allow walkers to walk from Brighton to Cardiff and from Sheffield to Ledbury in Herefordshire.

The 15 national parks are the Brecon Beacons, the Broads, the Cairngorms, Dartmoor, Exmoor, the Lake District, Loch Lomond and the Trossachs, the New Forest, the North York Moors, Northumberland, the Peak District, the Pembrokeshire Coast, Snowdonia, the South Downs and the Yorkshire Dales.