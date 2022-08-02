A 2030 World Cup bid launches with FOUR South American countries proposing to co-host the tournament

An unprecedented attempt by four countries to host the FIFA World Cup in South America was officially launched on Tuesday.

Under the proposal, hosting duties will be shared by CONMEBOL countries Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile by 2030.

That year will mark the 100th anniversary of the playing of the first FIFA World Cup in Uruguay in 1930.

The host nation won that tournament, beating Argentina 4-2.

The Jules Rimet Cup was the trophy awarded at the first World Cup in Uruguay in 1930

Discussions to host the tournament in South America had been going on for years, including a late 1990s website, talks between Sepp Blatter and the Uruguayan president, and multiple changes to the list of countries.

Interest in this bid came in the mid to late 1990s, as a result of the International Olympic Committee’s decision to host its Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States, as opposed to Athens, Greece – the site of the first modern Olympiad.

Fearing that the same fate could befall the World Cup, a Uruguayan man launched a website to convince the world that his home country should host the centennial matches of the greatest tournament for the beautiful game.

The momentum grew so much that ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter even spoke to the president of Uruguay about it during a visit in 2005.

Nothing new came until 2017, when Uruguay and Argentina announced their intention to make a joint bid.

Luis Suarez of Uruguay and Lionel Messi of Argentina promoted a joint bid between their countries with commemorative shirts before a match.

By the end of 2017, Paraguay was added as a potential host, followed by Chile in 2019.

Lionel Messi helped promote the bid when it first began to take shape in 2017

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay all have experience hosting the World Cup, with Argentina hosting in 1978 and Chile hosting in 1962.

Paraguay may not have hosted the World Cup for soccer on grass, but they did host the FIFA 2019 edition of the Beach Soccer World Cup.

The official bidding process has yet to open, so things may change, but at least three other bids have been confirmed to challenge the South Americans.

Morocco will again try to become the second African country to host the World Cup.

Meanwhile, UEFA will see two bids – one from an ‘Iberian’ contingent from Spain and Portugal, and one from a ‘Balkan’ contingent from Romania, Greece, Bulgaria and Serbia.