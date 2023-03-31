A 101-year-old World War II veteran died of a broken neck after a car he was in hit a Las Vegas woman.

A 101-year-old World War II veteran died Thursday after being injured in a high-speed auto accident that ended in a gunshot.

Dr. Herbert Musquin was sitting in a parked car in Henderson, Las Vegas on March 1, when a suspicious vehicle traveling at over 80 miles per hour while being driven by a woman, collided with Musquin’s car.

The collision sent the victim’s car, which contained Maskin and his wife Sherry, 89, into a pole on the other side of the intersection.

Musquin suffered a fractured neck vertebrae in the accident, while his wife sustained bruises.

After nearly a month under the care of doctors, Maskin died in the area hospital on March 30. Additional details about the cause and manner of his death were not provided on Thursday, but will be revealed at a later date.

Herbert Musquin in the hospital after the accident, before passing away Thursday with his wife, Sherry

Sherry Musquin said she survived the accident with a few bruises, but was hopeful for her husband’s full recovery

Several weeks ago, Maskin appeared to be making progress in his recovery after regaining the ability to communicate more than a week after his accident.

His wife said, at the time, that she “hoped for a full recovery.”

Lauren Alvarado, 32, and Cassandra Alvarez, 29, have been charged in connection with theft and now fatal breakdown.

Investigators say the couple just robbed a sporting goods store and ran from the police.

Alvarez was behind the wheel of a stolen getaway car, which crashed into Maskin’s car.

Alvarado tried to flee the car with a gun in her right hand before pointing the weapon at an officer who fired his gun at her.

After falling to the ground, police said Alvarado rolled to a seated position and continued to point her gun at the officers.

The officers fired again and the suspect eventually dropped her weapon.

In a briefing about the incident, Clark County Sheriff’s Assistant Chief Jim Sibbock said, “The image is suspect and does not take into account the consequences of its actions.”

In the aftermath of the arrests, Cherry said: ‘I’m glad they caught the person who had the gun. I don’t think it will ever come out so I’m happy with that.

Maskin suffered a broken neck, which left him unresponsive for nine days after the accident

The suspect is Lauren Alvarado who attempted to shoot the police multiple times after the incident

Suspect Cassandra Alvarez is in court, standing alone during her last few rematches as Alvarado continues to recover from gunshot wounds sustained in the altercation

Herbert Musquin, a World War II veteran, in uniform

Damage to Maskin’s vehicle after being hit by a car fleeing from thieves at 80 mph

The Muskins before the accident

Both women have served time behind bars.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month, though plaintiffs may instead choose to take the money to a grand jury.

Sherry Muskin previously launched a GoFundMe to help with some of her husband’s medical expenses and the fallout from the accident that left them without a car.