999 call handlers will join BT workers and Openreach engineers in fresh strike tomorrow

999 call handlers will join BT workers and Openreach engineers in a new strike tomorrow over an ‘unbelievably low’ offer of a fixed salary of £1,500.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has said the strikes are in opposition to BT Group’s introduction of an ‘incredibly low’ fixed pay rise of £1,500, which it described as a ‘dramatic real pay cut’ due to soaring inflation.

In previous strikes it was agreed that 999 call handlers would be exempt.

But the CWU added that due to widespread outrage at the company’s ‘refusal’ to negotiate with union representatives, these workers will now join their company colleagues.

It comes after around 30,000 Openreach engineers and 10,000 BT call center workers have already taken industrial action, with more strikes planned for October 10, 20 and 24.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: ‘This dispute is modern Britain in a nutshell: lives are at risk because a company boss won’t listen to workers.

‘This decision was not taken lightly, but our union’s repeated attempts to open discussions were rebuffed by management who clearly believe they are above negotiating a fair deal for people who earn huge profits for them.

‘999 operators use food banks, they are concerned about the cost of living and are being stretched to the limit.

‘Goodwill won’t pay the bills and vital services are now being hampered by corporate greed.

‘BT management clearly have no appreciation for its workforce or their social value, but this union does and we will continue to fight this company’s attempts to throw its workers into even more trouble.’

CWU deputy general secretary Andy Kerr said: ‘It is downright disgraceful that BT Group’s refusal to treat its members with an ounce of dignity has come to this.

‘We have repeatedly called for negotiations to resolve what may well be a dangerous dispute for many, only to be ignored by a senior management who could not be less interested in addressing the anger that exists on their workplaces.

‘This is a problem created by corporate greed – and as usual its effects will be felt by ordinary people.

‘But BT Group’s employees are determined and united. They will fight hard to get the proper pay rise they deserve.’

A BT Group spokesman said: ‘At the beginning of this year we were in exhaustive discussions with the CWU, lasting two months, trying hard to reach an agreement on pay. When it became clear that we would not be able to reach an agreement, we took the decision to go ahead with awarding our team member and frontline colleagues the highest salary in more than 20 years, effective April 1st.

‘We have confirmed to the CWU that we will not reopen the pay review for 2022 as we have already given the best price we could. We are balancing the complex and competing demands of our stakeholders, and that includes making once-in-a-generation investment to upgrade the country’s broadband and mobile networks, which are vital to the UK economy and to BT Group’s future – including our people.

“While we respect the choice of our colleagues to strike who are CWU members, we will work to minimize any disruption and keep our customers and the country connected.

‘We have tried and tested processes for large-scale colleague absence to minimize any disruption to our customers, and these were proven during the pandemic.’