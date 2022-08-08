99 percent of Netflix subscribers haven’t tried its games yet

As Netflix continues to expand its gaming portfolio, the streamer sees less than 1 percent of its subscribers interact with them on a daily basis. According to data obtained by CNBC from app tracking group ApptopiaNetflix games average 1.7 million daily users, part of Netflix’s 221 million subscribers worldwide.

Apptopia found that Netflix’s games have been downloaded a total of 23.3 million times since Netflix announced a push toward mobile gaming in November 2021. The streamer started with just five games, a collection that has since expanded to more than two dozen titles, including a game based on the Exploding Kittens card game, the League of Legends spin-off Hextech Mayhemand the title of the strategy in the breach. Netflix also plans to add a game based on the original series The Queen’s Gambit.

Netflix aims to double its current lineup of games to 50 titles by the end of 2022 and has acquired three indie game studios to achieve this goal. Previous reports show Netflix’s game downloads are growing slowly over the course of the (almost) a year the games have been available.

In January, Apptopia has registered a total of 8 million game downloadswhile data from analytics firm Sensor Tower showed total downloads reached 13 million in June. Subscribers on Android devices can access and download the games for free through the Netflix app or Google Play Store, while Apple’s rules require Netflix to direct users on Apple devices to the App Store for downloads.

Netflix reported losing subscribers for the first time in more than a decade in April and 1.3 million more worldwide between May and the end of June. The streamer’s collection of games could play an increasingly important role as Netflix reverses the trend of subscriber losses and finds ways to monetize those subscribers, in addition to increasing prices for the video services they already have. Netflix is ​​already planning to roll out an ad-supported tier by the end of this year and is also exploring ways to curb password sharing.

Revelation: The edge recently produced a series with Netflix.