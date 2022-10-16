98 migrants rescued from boat off Florida coast lacked food

BOCA RATON, Florida (AP) — Nearly 100 people, mostly from Haiti, who were rescued from an overcrowded boat off the coast of Florida, were left without food or water for two days, according to the US Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard helicopter last week spotted the 96 Haitians, as well as a passenger from Uganda and the Bahamas, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Boca Raton, Florida. They were transferred to Bahamian authorities on Sunday.

The passengers told the Coast Guard crew that they had been at sea for a week and had been without food and water for the past two days. The 40-foot cabin cruiser was overloaded with 53 men, 35 women and 10 children, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

No one was injured.

“Smugglers don’t care if you live or die,” said Coast Guard District Seven Captain Robert Kinsey, citing the lack of food and the overloaded ship. “These people are lucky they’re still alive.”

