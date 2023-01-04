98.3 TRYING Social Dilemma: Do You Dust First or Vacuum First When Cleaning?

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY social dilemma comes from Lauren and is about cleaning. Here’s her email:
Hi Jaime, I wanted to hear some opinions from you and your listeners on the order of housework. I help a neighbor clean her house every week and she likes it when I vacuum before dusting, because she thinks the vacuum cleaner will stir up the dust and that dusting beforehand is pointless. On the other hand, I always felt like I wanted to dust first to get the dust off the surface, with the possibility of some dust falling on the floor before the vacuum. I want to know what people usually do first: dusting or vacuuming? Thank you very much, happy new year!
~ Laurent
Well, I agree with Lauren on this. I never thought of doing it any other way. I dust first, thinking just like Lauren that some of the dust will fall to the floor, and then I vacuum, thinking I’ve got just about everything. Of course, now that I’ve heard about the way Lauren’s neighbor is doing, I have to think again.
