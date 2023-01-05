98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay to Tip a Waiting Person with a Gift Card?

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY social dilemma came from Carol and is about tipping restaurants. Here’s her email.

Hi Jamie. Here’s a dilemma I hope you can help with. I’m sure like many people, I’ve received quite a few gift cards as gifts during the holiday season. Some of them I will use, and I know I will not use some. So I have a question. Is it okay to tip a waiter or waitress with a gift card? Now all the gift cards I’m talking about are either for fun stores I don’t happen to shop at, or Amazon. I’m one of the few people who doesn’t have an Amazon account, so I rarely use it. So if I were to eat out, would I be able to tip a gift card as long as it is above the normal 20%? I certainly don’t mean to offend anyone who works hard, but I can imagine sometimes it’s nice to know you have a gift certificate to a nice store. So guess what? Is that acceptable? Trust me, I’m talking about fun stores and Amazon here. I can’t wait to hear what others think. Thank you very much. Carol

98.3 TRYING Social Dilemma: Do You Dust First or Vacuum First When Cleaning?



This is interesting. I’m in a bit of a bind with it. I love gift cards, I really do, but I also know we can’t pay our electric bills with a gift card from, say, Macy’s. Now I’ve received gift certificates as payment for some events I’ve worked on outside of the radio station in the past, and it’s never bothered me. So as long as everyone didn’t do it, I think it would be fine. But you know better than me.

So guess what? Okay to tip with a gift card, or not. Let’s help Carol and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.