98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is it okay to regift a present someone has given to you?

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY social dilemma is all about the regift. Here is the email I received from KelIy.

Hi Jaime, I have a question about Christmas gifts. Well, regifts I guess. Last year I received several gifts that were nice, but just weren’t for me. I have kept them and even have them in their original gift bags. Since this is what it is this year, and I don’t want to do crazy Christmas shopping because of inflation, I’ve been thinking about gifting them again. They have never been used and I know several people who may be happy with what I received. When I mentioned it to a friend she said she shouldn’t do it and it was insulting. I didn’t understand that. I think I still appreciate that the person gave me a gift, and now it will find its way to someone who could really use it. I do not know. What do you think? Can I re-gift these items…once again, never used and still in the original gift bag? I hope you can help. Thanks Jaime! ~ Kelly

Personally, I think regifting is fine. I’m fine with someone giving me a regift, and I’m fine giving a regift. As long as everyone gets something they really like, who cares how it got there. That’s my opinion. And you? What do you think about regifting? Did you do it? Is it OK for you? And would you be okay with someone returning a gift to you? I know I would. Let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.