98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you put gifts under the tree before Christmas Eve?

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY social dilemma came from Lyla. It’s about where to put the Christmas gifts. Here’s her email.

Hey Jamie. I’m just wondering something. My husband and I argue about it every year. Usually I win, but this year he wants his way. I’ve talked to friends about it and they’re also divided. Here’s my question. After you buy and wrap your Christmas gifts for your family and friends, where do you put them? Are they hidden somewhere in a closet or do you put them under the tree. We NEVER put presents under the tree we buy each other until Christmas morning. That was my family’s tradition and I always want to keep it. The idea is that we want to leave all the space for Santa Claus to put presents under the tree. Plus there’s the whole surprise of what the gifts are. If you show people the shape of the box, maybe they can guess the gift, and I think the anticipation is part of the fun of Christmas. So never put presents under the tree at our house until Santa brings them. But my husband’s tradition was very different, with presents under the tree when they were wrapped and ready. And after talking to several friends, they feel the same way. They say it’s something that adds to the fun of Christmas. I get that, but I still prefer to wait until Christmas morning. So I thought I’d ask you. Do you put the presents under the tree all December, or do you wait for Santa Claus to bring his presents. thank you very much Jaime. Happy Holidays! ~ Lyla

Well, I’m with Lyla. My tradition was also no presents under the tree when I was a kid, so Santa gets the first shot. But now it’s more because the cats and dog would tear them apart before Christmas morning. So first Santa, then our presents. And you? Do you agree with Lyla or her husband? Let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.