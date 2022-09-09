$92,000 flying car that can fly at up to 63mph secures $10 million investment

From The Jetsons to Harry Potter, flying cars are staples in science fiction blockbusters.

Now, the company behind a futuristic vehicle inspired by The Jetsons has secured a $10 million investment.

Tuscany-based startup Jetson last year unveiled the Jetson ONE – a flying vehicle with top speeds of 100 km/h and a range of about 20 miles.

The developers claim that ‘everyone can buy and operate one’ – that is, if you have £80,000 ($92,000) left to burn.

Jetson has secured a $10 million investment and opened a new research and development center in Arezzo, Tuscany

A Swedish startup has developed a personal flying vehicle it says ‘anyone can fly’, the Jetson One, and it’s available for £80,000 ($92,000)

The car is named after The Jetsons, a fictional “future family” founded by Hanna-Barbera Productions in the early 1960s that includes UFO-like flying cars.

SPECIFICATIONS FOR THE FLYING VEHICLE ‘JETSON ONE’ Top speed: 63mph Range: About 20 miles Weight: 190 lb (86 kg) Maximum pilot weight: 210 pounds (85 kg) Dimensions: 97in /59in / 40in Width folded: 35in Flight controls: 3-axis joystick, throttle Battery type: High discharge lithium ion Chassis: All-aluminium space hull Engine type: High Power Electric Brushless Outrunner

The all-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) was launched last October and proved so popular that it sold out almost immediately for delivery later this year.

Now Jetson has opened a new research and development center in Arezzo, Tuscany.

The hub has an 800-meter runway for test flights.

“The Tuscan climate provides perfect flight test conditions and the 800-metre runway means we can continue to fly daily,” they explained in a statement.

‘Every customer who has been given an assigned chassis number will be invited in the spring of 2023.’

Earlier this year, Jetson revealed footage of a pilot navigating the flying vehicle.

Posted in a clip on YouTubethe firm said: ‘At Jetson, we work hard so that you can experience the purest form of flying on your own.’

The video shows an unnamed pilot skillfully navigating the flying vehicle over fields and trees.

Jetson has already shown that the vehicle can also be flown over water.

Peter Ternström, half of the brain behind Jetson, said: ‘The first time I flew it, it felt great – it’s completely vibration-free, so it’s nothing like a helicopter or airplane.

Jetson’s new hub in Arezzo, Tuscany, has 800m long runway for flight testing

“It’s completely new and euphoric. We open another dimension for people.’

He added: “But we have a vision that goes far beyond the Jetson One: we want to make a two-seater flying car within four years.

“By the end of the decade, we want a four-seat flying car on the market, one that can replace a normal family car, and everyone will want it.

‘We want to make cities better places to live and mass transport will have to change for that – everything is going up in the air!

“People think it’s crazy, but we believe anyone can be a pilot by the end of the decade. Evolution is fast.’

Ternström and co-founder Tomasz Patan founded Jetson in 2017 after thinking about the concept several years earlier.

The video shows an unnamed pilot skillfully navigating the flying vehicle over fields and trees

Jetson has already shown that the vehicle can also be flown over water

The following year, they began implementing safety features to ensure it was safe to fly, including sensors, backup motors and speed limiters.

It does not require a runway to take off or land and is built to ensure a smooth landing for the pilot.

The initial release of Jetson One models was sold right after the vehicle’s official launch in October 2021, so now the company is accepting orders for delivery in 2023.

Ternström said: ‘It’s not like anything that’s already out there – that’s what makes it so unique and exciting.

“But a lot of people see our vision, I get a request to buy one every 15 minutes, day and night.

“Every few hours I get requests to take over the entire company!”

He added: “People want to be part of the story — imagine you’re one of the first few hundred people in the world to own one.

“Imagine going to a suburban McDonalds in one of these.

‘People will look at you and think is that James Bond? Do they even come from planet Earth?’

The Jetson One weighs 190 lbs (86 kg) and can fly for 20 minutes at a time – with a battery charge time of up to two hours.

It is controlled with a joystick and throttle and can reach speeds of up to 100 km/h.

The first release of Jetson One models was sold right after the vehicle’s official launch in October 2021, so now the company is accepting orders for delivery in 2023

It is primarily designed for play, rather than as an actual personal transport vehicle, as it has a maximum operational distance of approximately 15 miles.

The vehicle is still subject to flight restrictions that vary from country to country, meaning it is not currently able to fly into cities.

But the founders believe this will change if people open their minds to air travel, not the road.

Ternström said he and Patan hope 15 percent of all wheeled transport will be airborne by 2035 — and 50 percent by 2050.

He added: ‘In the future, we want to make big cities better places to live.

“For our kids, the cities can be greener – no space is needed for lots of parking lots and roads because it’s all going up in the air.

“We won’t be the only ones solving this, but we can work with other companies and we can do it all together.”

The vehicle is still subject to flight restrictions that vary from country to country, meaning it is not currently able to fly into cities. At the moment it is only for open land (photo)

The next step in Ternström and Patan’s vision is to create a two-seat flying car with a little bit of luggage space by 2026.

The model, which it calls “a luxury car for the sky,” is already in the works.

But the inventors don’t stop there – they insist that by the end of the decade, people will be able to get their hands on four-seat flying cars.

The pair believe these could replace a classic ‘family car’ and completely revolutionize road travel.

Ternström said, “Our models will be the coolest things you can own — everyone will want them.

‘People think it’s crazy, but believe me, evolution moves fast. Our goal is to make everyone a pilot within ten years.’