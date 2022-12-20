92-Year-Old Grandma Goes Viral After Crashing Her Ex’s Funeral And Infuriating His Family

A 92-year-old grandmother has gone viral after decked out in her best faux fur to impress at her ex’s funeral – but his family are not amused by her antics.

Lillian Droniak has more than six million followers on TikTok thanks to her cheeky videos about her life as a single non-year-old and the string of ex-boyfriends she likes to assemble.

In a recent clipthe famous grandma revealed that her ex Bruce would no longer call her because he died, starting the funeral drama.

Lillian Droniak, 92, documented getting dolled up for her ex Bruce’s funeral in a series of viral TikTok videos, but her family isn’t amused by her antics

‘January me: does our ex ever stop calling???’ she captioned images of herself with a flip phone. The clip then cut to her laughing over a photo of his tombstone: “November me: yes.”

“RIP Bruce, but now you can’t call me,” she added when she posted the video, which has been viewed more than 21.4 million times since Nov. 26.

Three days later Droniak filmed a ‘get ready with mevideo before going to Bruce’s funeral saying she wanted to see him one last time to say “goodbye.”

“I don’t want to put on too much makeup. I don’t want to steal the show,’ she explained, dabbing blush onto her cheeks. “Don’t forget the lipstick,” she continued, opting for a shade of pink. “He liked this color.”

Droniak put on her faux fur coat and showed off her outfit before heading out the door. The video has been viewed more than 45.2 million times

After she finished doing her makeup, she donned a black faux fur coat before heading out the door.

“I don’t want to look too pretty because this is a funeral,” she explained at the end of the video, which has garnered more than 45.2 million views and 64,000 comments.

Many fans called her “iconic” and a “legend” for insisting they want to be just like her when they get older.

Another follow-up video made her dance outside in the outfit she wore to say goodbye to Bruce one last time.

“This is the outfit I wore to my ex’s funeral, but I didn’t want to be rude and film this in the cemetery, so I’m doing it on my patio. I was the best dressed,” she wrote in the on-screen text.

“I think I killed the funeral,” she added in the caption. “But RIP Bruce, you were handsome.”

Just when it seemed like Droniak had moved on after her ex’s passing, she revealed that a woman claiming to be his daughter Sue had contacted her.

“It’s so iconic that you went to your ex’s funeral and killed him,” she captioned a video of her laughing before the footage cut to Sue’s angry letter.

Many fans called her “iconic” and a “legend,” but she revealed this week that she received an angry email from a woman claiming to be Bruce’s daughter, Sue.

Droniak was accused of being “rude” and turning Bruce’s passing into “a joke,” but she insisted she “never regrets killing, even if it’s at a funeral”

‘Hi Lillian, I’m your ex’s daughter who just passed away. I can’t believe you made a joke on TikTok about his passing and your murder at his funeral. Your [sic] rude and I hope you stop “killing” very soon…if you know what I mean,” the email reads.

However, Droniak didn’t seem too bothered by Sue’s reaction and she doubled down on her funeral kill.

“I never regret killing, even if it’s at a funeral and it sounds like Sue doesn’t know how to kill,” she wrote in the caption.

To add insult to injury, Droniak shared in the comments that she couldn’t resist correcting Sue’s grammar after she mistakenly wrote “you rude” instead of “you are rude.”

“I responded with — you are*,” she told a fan.