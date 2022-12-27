91-year-old man dies on Christmas trying to fix water pipe in South Carolina: authorities

ANDERSON COUNTY, South Carolina (WSPA) — A 91-year-old South Carolina man who went missing over Christmas has been found dead after reportedly trying to repair a pipe outside his home. Authorities were told the man, later identified as Mavin Eugene Henley, went out to check on something and never returned.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Henley was reported missing from his home on Christmas night. His body was finally recovered outside Monday afternoon.

Police said their investigation determined that Henley left around 10 p.m. to try to fix a broken water pipe. They said Henley went inside and changed out of some of his wet clothing at some point, then went back outside to continue working on the broken pipe.

Henley’s body was found wet and submerged in extremely low temperatures overnight. Her death was ruled accidental due to exposure.