90s TV star Dani Behr stuns viewers with Hollywood makeover

She is perhaps best known as a TV presenter who starred in The Word and The Big Breakfast in the 90s, at the time being a boy magazine favorite.

And viewers were stunned when Dani Behr, 52, showed up in Lorraine Tuesday morning and showed off her glamorous Hollywood makeover.

Dani spoke to Christine Lampard, 43, who is filling in for Lorraine, 62, live from Los Angeles, where she now lives, to provide the latest Hollywood gossip.

She told viewers about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s recent wedding, Harry Styles’ Rolling Stone cover, and talked about LA mansions currently for sale.

Dani wore her signature blonde hair, thick-rimmed glasses and a pink top as she filled in for Ross King.

Viewers tweeted that they couldn’t believe how unrecognizable she looked.

They wrote: ‘That’s Dani Behr from The Big Breakfast?! I would never have recognized her, except for her voice. #Lorraine.’

Worlds apart; Dani looked very different from her boys' magazines

“With many families living in poverty, do we really need Dani Behr when he’s talking about million pound mansions?” #Lorraine.’

“That’s Dani Behr. #Lorraine’ along with some shocked face emojis.

‘Dani Behr has had some work #lorraine #gmb #ITV.’

Dani, a mother of two, moved to LA about ten years ago and revealed in 2014 that her marriage to restaurateur Carl Harwin was over.

Egg-cellent times: Dani pictured with the late Keith Chegwin (left) and Robbie Williams (center) on The Big Breakfast in 1995

She told Hello! at the time: ‘We had been married for almost nine years and had been growing apart for a while.

“We moved to Costa Rica and Australia and since Carl works such crazy hours, he often came home at 11pm and left before the kids and I woke up the next morning.

“It was very isolating. I was like a single parent from the start.’

The stunner also hosted the Ice Warriors game show and was a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2008.