9 students drown after river ferry capsizes in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) – At least nine students in southern Cambodia crossing a river died after the boat they were sitting on capsized, officials said.

Four people – two students and two from the boat’s crew – were rescued after the accident Thursday night on the Mekong River southeast of Phnom Penh, and two students were still missing on Friday, police said.

maj. Gene. Chhoeun Sochet, chief of Kandal provincial police, said on his Facebook page that the boat was overloaded and was not wearing life jackets.

The students, aged between 12 and 14, lived on an island in the river and used the ferry for transportation almost every day during the rainy season, as did others from their village. During the dry season, the river has little or no water and can be crossed on foot. The students were on their way to an English lesson on Thursday when the boat capsized.

The accident occurred near the Neak Loeung Bridge over the Mekong, which at the time separates Kandal Province on the west bank from Prey Veng on the east. The bridge is part of Route 1, a major road connecting the capital Phnom Penh to Ho Chi Minh City in neighboring Vietnam.

The police chief in the Leuk Daek district of Kandal, Am Thou, said the accident happened as the boat approached the shore. It soaked up water in the bow and the students were instructed to move to seats in the center or stern of the boat.

However, as they walked back, the boat lost balance and capsized.

One of the survivors, 12-year-old Ry Chanbora, was shown in a video aired online by Swift News, telling relatives she doesn’t normally know how to swim properly, despite living near the river. . She said that when the boat was sinking, she jumped out, tried to swim face up, and floated to the riverbank.

Provincial officials paid a visit to the girl and King Norodom Sihamoni offered condolences and prayers for the families of the victims on his royal Facebook page.

Police Chief Am Thou said the boat’s owners, who were the crew, were hospitalized after the accident but would take legal action. He did not say what charges they would face.

The World Health Organization said last year that more than 144,000 drowning deaths occurred in the Asia-Pacific region in 2019, according to assessments, 61% of the global total.

“Of the 70,000 drowning deaths in the WHO Southeast Asia region in 2019, more than 33% were among children under 15,” the UN agency said. “On average, men were three to four times more likely to drown than women.”

