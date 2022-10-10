9 Spooky Musicals To Watch For Halloween, From ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ to ‘Labyrinth’

With Halloween just around the corner, now is the time to delve into some of the best Halloween musicals made for the big screen, because if there’s one thing we love to do during the holidays, it’s singing. Yes, there aren’t as many Halloween songs as Christmas songs, but if you’re looking to do some Halloween-themed karaoke in October, we’ve rounded up nine spooky musicals that you should definitely check out this fall.





The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Based on the 1973 stage production of The Rocky Horror Picture Showthis all-time classic tells the story of Brad, played by Barry Bostwickengaged to Janet, whose iconic rendition was brought to the screen by Susan Sarandon. The couple finds themselves isolated in a castle that belongs to a mad, freaky scientist, Dr. Frank N Furter (Tim Curry). The soundtrack features performances by Meatloaf and the entire cast, including Sarandon’s unforgivable “Touch-A Touch-A Touch Me”. All of these sexually liberated characters weren’t a hit with audiences in the ’70s when it was released, but this movie certainly found a loyal following over the years and every Halloween, late night screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show are taking place everywhere. the world. Everything in this movie is over the top and made to have fun and enjoy yourself while singing along to the soundtracks.

Coconut (2017)

During the Dia de los Muertos, cocoaa young ambitious musician who idealizes Ernesto de la Cruz, his favorite singer, enters the Land of the Dead and begins the adventure of a lifetime, following in the footsteps of his ancestors.

cocoa won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, and it’s no wonder why: Between the rich and colorful design of the Land of the Dead and the heartbreaking soundtrack, Coco was an instant hit for Pixar. Starring Gael Garcia Bernal, Benjamin Bratt and Anthony GonzalezCoco is a great spooky, heartwarming musical for the whole family.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

I dare you not to stand behind your window with a pair of razors (or something less dangerous) and yell “Finally my arm is complete again!” Johnny Depp does in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Tim Burton brings the perfect gothic vibe to the story in this adaptation of the Broadway musical, and it’s probably safe to say no one else could have accomplished what he did, the way he did. It is not only the blood, but also the graphic content of this film about a man seeking revenge after his child and wife have taken him. It’s also the creepiness of Alan Rickman‘s character, Judge Turpin, and the violence of the story itself. With iconic songs like ‘Johanna’ or ‘My Friends’, Sweeney Todd will give you all the Halloween vibes.

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

It’s 1986 and the adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Small shop full of horrors is about to make its appearance on many movie buffs who need to pay attention to Halloween. Frank Ozo brings to the big screen Rick Moranis as Seymour Krelborn, Ellen Greene as Audrey and Steve Martin as Orin Scrivello, DDS Seymour works in a flower shop and is in love with his colleague Audrey. One day, Seymour discovers a very rare plant that he decides to call Audrey II. However, the plant only feeds on flesh and blood and that’s where Seymour’s real problems begin. The performances of the songs “Feed Me Seymour”, “Suddenly Seymour” and “Suppertime” are perfect for a crazy, gory and completely absurd atmosphere in the house during the ghost season.

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Joel Schumacher’s 2004 cinematic version of The Phantom of the Opera starring Emmy Rossum, Patrick Wilson and Gerard Butler is a terrifying, enchanting musical that will no doubt be a perfect choice for your next Halloween movie night. During the 19th century at the Garnier Opera in Paris, Christine, a young soprano, becomes the obsession of a disfigured musical genius who lives in the opera. He loves young Christine, while she, on the other hand, is in love with her boyfriend Raoul. The beautiful and enchanting cinematography of The Phantom of the Opera is one of the main reasons why fans of the movie always return to it around Halloween.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Oh yeah, The nightmare Before Christmas and the eternal question: is it a Halloween or a Christmas movie? It probably depends on your belief and when you look at it. But we can’t deny that most of the songs should definitely be listened to during the spooky season: “This is Halloween”, “Oogie Boogie’s Song”, “Jack’s Lament” are certainly not the most obvious songs to sing with your family. around the Christmas tree. Jack, the Pumpkin King, is tired of living in Halloween Town with his monstrous fellow citizens, and he wishes he could become Santa Claus when he discovers the merry and colorful Christmas holiday. If you can’t choose when to watch this creepy musical, don’t choose – watch it in October and in Dec.

Corpse Bride (2005)

There’s something in a Tim Burton movie that screams Halloween, even if it doesn’t take place on October 31. corpse bride is one of the best cases. Including a voice casting Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson, Richard E. Grantand Christopher Lee, corpse bride is set in the Victorian era of the 1800s, a perfect era for any haunted tale. Dark alleys, misty mornings and the sound of horses’ hooves pulling the carriages, combined with the beautiful story of Victor Van Dort, Victoria Everglot and the corpse bride Emily, plus the beautiful songs throughout the film. corpse bride a perfect choice for a Halloween movie marathon.

In the Woods (2014)

”I’m the hitch, I’m what no one believes, I’m the Witch” sings Meryl Streep in In the woods. This Disney musical is both a satire and a tribute to our favorite fairy tales, and the crème de la crème of Hollywood sings throughout the film. The Wolf, played here by Johnny Depp, and the Witch, played by Meryl Streep, are some of the best performances in the film. Their respective songs “Hello Little Girl” and “It’s the Last Midnight” are sure to give you chills and will be a good addition to your Halloween musical playlist.

Labyrinth (1986)

When you see the names Jim Henson and David Bowie on a movie poster, chances are you’ve found your new favorite Halloween classic. Labyrinth is an enchanting, weird, scary musical, with songs largely written by Bowie himself. The late superstar plays the Goblin King, who challenges Sarah, played by a young Jennifer Connelly, to rescue her little brother who was trapped in a labyrinth before midnight. Released in 1986, the movie wasn’t an instant success, but like some of the movies we now consider all-time classics, Labyrinth is still a beloved movie that families can watch together on Halloween.