9 NATO members urge support for Ukraine after annexation

PRAGUE (AP) – The heads of nine European NATO members issued a joint statement on Sunday supporting a path to Ukraine’s membership in the US-led security alliance and calling on all 30 NATO countries to step up military aid to Kiev. to feed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprising move on Friday to apply for accelerated NATO membershipin response to Russia’s annexation of four regions of Ukraine.

NATO membership needs approval from all 30 members and Ukraine is unlikely to join anytime soon. Being a country already at war complicates the request.

The nine NATO countries in Central and Eastern Europe, fearing that Russia could attack them afterwards if it is not stopped in Ukraine, pushed for a response to the annexation.

The leaders of the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania and Slovakia released a statement on their websites on Sunday saying: “We support Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invasion, demand (that Russia) immediately withdraws from all the occupied territories and encourages all allies to significantly increase their military aid to Ukraine.”

It said leaders “strongly supported the decision of the 2008 NATO Bucharest summit on Ukraine’s future membership.” At the 2008 summit, NATO members welcomed Ukraine’s and Georgia’s aspirations to join but declined to provide a clear timetable for the possible emergence of the two countries. Sunday’s letter also didn’t mention a timeline.

Asked Friday about Zelensky’s application for accelerated NATO membership, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the application process in Brussels “should be picked up at another time”.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was noncommittal when asked about Zelenskyy’s call to join.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian Security Council chaired by Putin, mocked the move, saying Zelenskyy’s request amounts to “begging NATO to accelerate the start of World War III”.

Spurred into action by security concerns from the Russian invasion, Finland and Sweden officially applied in May to join NATO through an accelerated procedure. Most Member States have already ratified their applications and the two Nordic countries are: on track to compete in record time.

