9 Effective Ways to Speed Up Your Internet When Using a VPN

A Virtual Private Network can mask your internet protocol address, unblock regional restricted content, and protect your online presence.

When you’re online, you’ll have greater flexibility, privacy, and control. Connecting to the VPN are effective ways to protect your online identity and data.

There are, however, certain drawbacks to using a VPN. When customers use a VPN, their internet connection may slow down, delaying the time it takes for torrents to download and videos to buffer.

To make things easy for you, we’ve discovered 9 strategies that you can employ to speed up your VPN connection.

To begin with, we used the best speed test tool for NordVPN and assessed the speeds of various VPN services.

We then employed the below strategies to minimize the drop rate and speed up our connection while using a VPN:

What Causes Internet Speeds to Slow Down?

A VPN encrypts your internet traffic before delivering it to a remote server. Routing the traffic via an external server improves privacy and security. We’ll show you how to speed up your VPN connection. So read along.

On the other side, the encryption and rerouting operations extend the time it takes for internet packets to transfer from your device to their final destination. Therefore, you experience a slow internet connection especially when VPN is connected on the background.

How to Use a VPN to Boost Internet Speed?

Most users should benefit from the strategies outlined below to speed up their VPN connections. To boost your VPN speed, you may need to combine multiple approaches, such as using a 3G or 4G network or an external hard drive with a high-speed data connection.

1. Change the VPN Server You’re Using

A VPN, as previously said, sends encrypted data to the VPN server, which then relays it to the designated recipient. The longer it takes for data to travel to an external VPN server, the farther it is from your location.

As a result, switching servers and selecting one that is near the actual location is a simple approach to boost your VPN speed. Selecting the nearby server decreases the distance., which should result in faster internet speeds.

2. Modify the Protocols

It is a mechanism that encrypts your data before sending it to an external server. VPN protocol you use has an impact on your VPN’s privacy, security, and speed. Make sure you take a backup of your previous setting before messing around with VPN protocol.

3. Enable Split Tunneling

By default, most VPN services encrypt and tunnel internet traffic from all apps and software installed on your device. Your connection speed will normally be poor if you are using lots of apps that demand a lot of traffic.

You may boost VPN speed by tunneling traffic solely from programmes that have privacy concerns

Here are the steps to follow to enable split-tunneling on Surfshark VPN:

Click on features in the Surfshark app. Choose Whitelist from the menu. You’ll be given two choices: “Route through VPN” or “Bypass VPN.” By turning on the former, you may choose which apps will be routed through the VPN. You can also enable inverse split tunneling for URLs by using the “Bypass VPN” option under the Website/IP address.

4. Switch to a New VPN Service Provider

Surfshark emerged as the VPN with the fastest speeds for both nearby and distant servers. Even after changing servers and protocols, some VPN services may be unable to deliver fast speeds in your area. You may need to change the VPN service you’re using in such circumstances.

5. Switch from a Wireless to a Wired Internet Connection

WiFi is without a doubt the most popular method of connecting to the internet nowadays. Without the use of wires or cables, you may access the internet from any part of your home. Did you realize, however, that Wi-Fi connections are usually slower than cable connections?

This usually happens because data packets travel between your device and the router via radio signals, which are susceptible to interference from other devices and can affect speeds.

If your PC or laptop has ethernet ports and you have an ethernet cable at home, using a wired connection is way more fastest than the wireless and is usually a good choice.

6. Shutdown Unnecessary Apps

At any given time, there are usually a number of apps operating in the background on your device. Even if they aren’t visible in the user interface, these apps require processing power and bandwidth.

If you have a lot of comparable apps running in the background, your connection speed will suffer. This is why it’s critical to regularly check your background apps and close those that aren’t in use. Your VPN speed should improve if you do this on a regular basis.

7. Turn off Your Antivirus and Firewall for the Time Being

We no longer advise our readers to turn off their antivirus and firewall software. Both are necessary for maintaining the security of your system. By turning them off, you leave yourself more vulnerable to dangerous elements like viruses, worms, keyloggers, and trojans.

You might temporarily disable your antivirus and firewall if you’re using a virtual private network (VPN). Your connection speed may suffer as a result of this. If you’re downloading anything from a reliable source, you might need to keep antivirus up-to-date on your computer.

8. Restart Your Computer

Internal system issues that may be slowing down your connection can be resolved with a reboot. You may also try restarting your router in addition to your computer or mobile device.

9. Check Your Internet Connection

If none of the procedures above have improved the speed of your VPN connection, the issue may be with your internet connection. On a slow internet connection, even a premium VPN won’t be able to provide you with high speeds.

If your internet speed isn’t what you’re used to, or what your ISP has promised, it’s a sign that your network connection isn’t up to the mark. A speed test might help you figure out if your internet connection is working as you’d expect.

If you are having problems getting online at home or work, you may need to check with your ISP or upgrade to a higher-bandwidth internet plan. Rebooting your router will occasionally fix underlying connectivity problems and restore your speed.

Conclusion

The importance of digital privacy and security has never been greater. One of the finest and most easy ways to protect yourself when online is to use a VPN.

At the same time, no one wants to wait for online pages, movies, or apps to load for an extended period of time. Most users will be able to secure their identity and security online using the nine suggestions we’ve provided above without sacrificing connection speed.