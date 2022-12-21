9 CBA athletes make celebrate college commitments

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — It was signing day at Christian Brothers Academy, as nine brothers signed national letters of intent to make their commitments to the university official.

Five Brothers are committed to Division I schools, including two tight ends, David Clement and Chuck Volans. Clement will play for Syracuse in the ACC. Proximity played a big part in his decision. “My family will be able to go anywhere,” Clement said. “It’s a two-hour drive home. It felt great knowing that everyone I know could be there in two hours.”

Volans will play for Colgate. He got a similar vibe to CBA when he visited which has factored into his choice. “What really made it the right place for me was the brotherhood feeling they have there, like it felt at CBA when I came here in ninth grade,” Volans said. “Certainly that home feeling and the great academics they have there. I think their football program is going to be a great thing.”

Joseph Gold followed his brother Luke’s example and promised to play baseball at Boston College. Luke is now a minor leaguer in the Detroit Tigers organization. “Boston College, obviously a great academic school,” said Joseph Gold. “To see there with my brother, meet the coaches and everything felt like a really good family to me and just going to that place with my brother who loved it, I just felt like it was the best place for me was, the best option.”

The full list of athletes can be found below:

FOOTBALL

David Clement – NLI University of Syracuse

Charles Volans-NLI Colgate University

BASKETBALL

Jack Gialanella Virginia Wesleyan University

Joseph Gold – NLI Boston College

Luke Szepek – NLI West Virginia University

Reis Brammer Herkimer County Community College

Anthony Macarelli Ithaca College

LACROSSE

Shea Hogan – NLI Wagner College

SWIMMING

Phillip Bianco Bowdoin College

TRACK & FIELD

Jack Paradise Lafayette College