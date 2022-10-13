9 Best Dario Argento Movies Ranked From Chilling to Nightmarishly Iconic

When it comes to horror movie directors, few are more influential and productive than Dario Argento. With more than half a century of films to his credit (his first came in 1970), Italian Argento became a popular purveyor of giallo, a subgenre of horror thrillers that focused more on psychological crime and mystery, usually with a slasher aspect. Several Italian directors, such as Mario Bava and Lucio Fulcic helped set the standard for giallo films, but none impressed more than Argento.





Now, at the age of 82, Dario Argento is back with his first new film in ten years, the last of which was from 2012. Dracula 3D. His newest, dark glasses, will appear on Shudder this month. In honor of this achievement and for his historic contribution to horror, here are the nine best films of his iconic career.

9. Four Flies on Gray Velvet (1971)

In this giallo, a man named Roberto Tobias (Michael Brandon) kills a stalker in self-defense. He is then chased by a witness to the act that begins to kill everyone in his life. This isn’t one of Argento’s more famous movies, but it’s certainly one of the strangest. The characters are a bit absurd and the comedy is a bit off, but in the usual Argento style, it’s a beautiful film, rich in color and possessed by a chilling atmosphere. ‘s great score Ennio Morricone helps to make up for the film’s flaws. While this, Argento’s third film, doesn’t get the same respect as his first two, it has the usual Argento flair that draws you in, showing that even his misfires are still hits.

8. Inferno (1980)

Mostly shot in Rome, this film is set in New York City. There, a woman who lives in an apartment building where an old witch once lived has disappeared, and her brother Mark (Leigh McCloskey) is looking for answers. The characters and plot aren’t the most exciting, but few horror movies are as visually stunning as this second installment of Argento’s “Three Mothers Trilogy,” all of which focus on witches. The ghostly blue tones feel like its own ghostly character. The odd camera angles and tricks are awe-inspiring, if a little overdone. While this one is a step back from the first in the trilogy, Suspiriaits beauty more than makes up for its mistakes.

7. Phenomena (1985)

This movie features more American star power than any other Argento movie, starring a fifteen-year-old Jennifer Connelly next to acting Donald Pleasencehonored for his starring role as Doctor Loomis in Halloween, as it leads. We don’t have your typical slasher here. Yes, there is one that kills female students at a school in Switzerland. Most fascinating is the main character who is out to stop the killer. Connelly plays a college girl, also known as Jennifer, who can communicate with insects and use this power to go after the killer. It sounds a bit crazy, but in Argento’s hands it works. It’s an eerie slow burn and also has one of the best performances of a chimpanzee you’ll ever see. There is no CGI here, as in nobut a real chimpanzee, who befriends Jennifer and saves the day.

6. Tenebrae (1982)

In this slasher, an American writer named Peter Neal (Anthony Franciosa) is stalked by a killer who preys on him and those involved in his latest book. Horror regular John Saxton (A nightmare on Elm Street, black christmas) costars with a returning Argento favorite, Daria Nicolodic, like two people who work for Neal. If you want your horror movie full of gore and guts, you’ll get it here. Argento doesn’t hold back the gore. Even without the cunning kills, it’s a great mystery, taking the viewer for the ride in search of who the killer is. The heartbreak of the shocking finale is softened by another beautifully filmed movie with a fantastic score by goblin.

5. The Cat of Nine Tails (1971)

Argento’s second film is also the second in his so-called ‘Animal Trilogy’. Argento called it the least favorite of his films, but critics and audiences alike loved it. Here, two men (Karl Malden and James Francis) follow nine leads (hence the title) to the unsolved murder of a doctor who was pushed in front of a moving train. This is a fun mystery, with each of the nine leads, along with the protagonists, leading us along a path full of red herrings and more twists and turns. This story is more straightforward, with nothing supernatural or exaggerated. It’s the characters that attract you the most, especially the easy chemistry between Malden and Francis.

4. Opera (1987)

One image stands out more than any other in this film, one that even graced several versions of the promotional posters and has been haunting audiences’ nightmares ever since. It’s that of a woman, her mouth taped shut, needles on her cheeks and focused on her eyes bulging with fear. You know right away that you fancy classic Argento. The visual hype does not disappoint. Here, an actress named Betty (Cristina Marsillach) is kidnapped multiple times by a killer who stops her and holds her eyes open with needles while forcing her to watch him commit his horrific crimes. It’s a prudish watch, with Argento’s signature tension and blood, but it’s made even better by its original and beautiful opera house setting. Over the next few decades, Argento’s films would be hit and miss. This was his last classic.

3. The Bird with the Crystal Plumage (1970)

Argento’s first film is also one of his best. This one, while not filled with as much of the bright red blood of so many of his later works, helped spark the giallo movement of the 1970s. The first film of his ‘Animal Trilogy’, this film is a classic Argento mystery that focuses on a writer named Sam (Tony Musante) who witnesses the murder of a woman in an art museum. The killer, as many Argentos would be, is unseen, marked only by the black gloves they wear and the knife they hold. Interestingly, Argento always played the gloved hands of the killer in his movies. Though more thriller than outright horror, the praise Argento received in his debut saw many reviewers compare him to Alfred Hitchcock.

2. Suspira (1977)

Argento has created two all-time horror classics. You can choose whether this one or the next one is his best and neither choice would be wrong. This one, the first in the ‘Three Mothers Trilogy’, is his most famous, with its cinematography and use of color studied by film students for decades. It even had a successful remake starring Dakota Johnson in 2018. However, nothing compares to the original. Here, one of the best girls of horror, Suzy Bannion (Jessica Harper) is an American dance student who moved to Germany to attend a dance academy. Coincidentally, the studio is run by a group of witches. Co-written by him Deep red star, Daria Nicolodi, and with an uncanny score from frequent collaborators, Goblin, this is a riveting nightmare you won’t be able to get rid of. The shaving room scene alone is one of the most disturbing things you’ll ever see.

1. Deep Red (1975)

Argento’s best film is similar to many others he has made, but made to perfection. Here we have a man’s commonly used plot (David Hemmings) witness a murder and then get entangled with the killer. Everything that works for Argento in his giallo creations is top notch, from the complex and twisting Hitchcockian mystery to the beautiful visuals, brutal violence, iconic Goblin score and great chemistry between Hemmings and costar Daria Nicolodi. It’s packed with memorable scenes, from the nightmarish fuel of a puppet running right at you, to the eerie finale, where the killer is shockingly revealed and then sent off in the most gruesome way. Argento moved between slashers and the supernatural in his work, but this blood-filled mystery checks every box for what makes a giallo movie fantastic.