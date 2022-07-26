9/11 victims’ families SLAM LIV Golf and ‘shameless defectors’

On Thursday morning, less than four miles from this scorched New Jersey lawn, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood and other LIV defectors will face the cameras of Trump National Golf Club.

They will tackle difficult questions and cover sensitive topics. Just like Terry Strada, Alison Crowther and Matthew Bocchi did on Tuesday.

One by one, they stood on a podium outside this public library, sharing their stories and making their case. Even a cheat sheet with pre-prepared answers can’t wipe out such a testimonial, can it?

“How can I shame the shameless PGA defectors?” asked Strada, national president of 9/11 Families United. “Perhaps by pointing out: If you agree to join LIV Golf, you are joining the (Saudi) Kingdom’s attempt to clear their responsibility for their murder of Christine Lee Hanson, the youngest victim of September 11 , just two years old, killed on United Flight 175 traveling to Disneyland with her parents.”

Just 50 miles from where they will turn Friday is a national museum on sacred ground so visitors from around the world will never forget, and a repository protecting charred remains of 40 percent of the victims, who have never been identified. or sent home for a proper burial – including my husband.’

Terry Strada, right, pictured with her husband Tom who was murdered in the North Tower on 9/11

Tom Strada, 41, worked on the 104th floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center. His children were then seven, four and four days old. On Tuesday, his widow returned to New Jersey to address this week’s Saudi-funded tournament.

Crowther coughed repeatedly when she remembered her son Welles. Even a recent Covid attack couldn’t stop her from chronicling his final hours, when Welles saved as many as 18 lives in the burning South Tower.

The whole time she held on to his red bandana—”the only protection he had” and the way the family recognized him. Bocchi, the eldest of four brothers who lost their father John, expressed some of the pain.

“For us to sit here and accept that many famous golfers can accept blood money from the Saudi royal family so easily is what hurts the most,” he said.

They came to beg Trump, LIV’s “sadly uniformed” chief Greg Norman and the golfers to think again.

To hand out declassified FBI reports on Saudi ties, denied by the Kingdom, until September 11, when al-Qaeda terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people. And to warn, as Bocchi said, “We’re not leaving.”

More protests are planned for Friday’s first round. These families accept that they are unlikely to stop the tournament. Or, as Strada puts it, “a multi-billion dollar PR stunt.” But that didn’t curb their anger at Phil Mickleson, Trump, Joe Biden and LIV.

“We hope to make it very uncomfortable for them,” she said. “To educate someone else who is thinking about going there.”

Will people like Cameron Smith heed their words?

Trump’s willingness to host the tournament here has caused quite a stir. “It’s a little insulting,” Bocchi said. After all, as Strada said, 750 of the dead came from cities like this one in New Jersey.

750 of those killed in the 9/11 terror attacks came from New Jersey towns such as Bedminster

Phil Mickelson (pictured), Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau all participating

“Now, 20 years later, I stand here stunned talking about the insulting, disrespectful and hurtful participation of professional golfers in sportswashing,” she added, accusing these “mouthpieces” of “treason” and the “dirty work.” of Saudi Arabia. Maybe she goes on Friday; she will keep asking to meet the players.

“My late husband was a scratch golfer, he was thinking about turning pro,” added Strada. “He loved golf… we were big fans of Phil Mickelson.”

Strada wrote to LIV’s left-handed poster boy. She wants to know, ‘What will all their legacies become? That they took money from the Kingdom that killed 3,000 people on American soil?’