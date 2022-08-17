9/11 Tribute Museum will SHUT DOWN today – weeks ahead of terror attack’s 21st anniversary

The September 11 Tribute Museum in New York City will close for good at the end of Wednesday.

The museum, located on Greenwich Street just under half a mile from the World Trade Center, will continue to have an online presence, but the physical location will close.

The center’s closure sparked some anger among New York’s political class, including ex-secretary to former Governor Andrew Cuomo, Melissa DeRosa.

She tweeted on Wednesday: “This can’t stand. The state has handed over $1B+ to the billionaire owners of the Buffalo Bills – they need to stop this.”

Cuomo’s spokesperson, Rich Azzopardi, retweeted the statement. DailyMail.com has reached out to Azzopardi to see if the governor has any comment and has also reached out to current governor Kathy Hochul’s office.

Jennifer Adams, co-founder and CEO of the museum, said financial difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have sealed the museum’s fate, despite recent fundraising efforts.

She said in a statement: ‘Financial hardship, including lost revenue caused by the pandemic, is preventing us from generating sufficient funding to continue operating the physical museum’

She said in a statement: “Financial hardship, including lost revenue due to the pandemic, is preventing us from generating sufficient funding to continue operating the physical museum.”

The museum was part of a larger project, including the still-open September 11 Memorial, which cost a taxpayer-subsidized $700 million.

Much of the museum’s memorabilia will be moved to a state museum in the capital, Albany.

Guy Sanders, a former EMT who spent more than 12 hours at Ground Zero on that fateful day, eventually being diagnosed with cancer from his time at the site, spent the past six years teaching at the museum.

Reflecting on the museum in an interview with DailyMail.com, he said he was saddened by the inability to continue making history with young people and the loss of community among those who worked there, most of whom were first responders, survivors or just-hits. by the tragedy.

Sanders said: “We’ve shared that experience and it’s something that a lot of people don’t have and don’t understand and that’s something that we’re going to lose. We are a family’.

He noted that those working at the museum had been “on tinder hooks” for the past few months due to lower crowds and participation and noted that many were very upset.

Sanders was almost in tears as he talked about bringing people, young and old, those who were there that day and those who weren’t even alive, to the museum to talk about what he experienced.

Opened in 2006, the 9/11 Tribute Museum offered tours led by volunteers who had lost a family member or were otherwise involved in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

It was sometimes confused with the much larger September 11 museum, which opened in 2014 near the memorial pools that mark where the twin towers stood.

: A view of New York City and the ‘Tribute In Light’, marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, on September 11, 2021

Sanders felt that the teachers added a personal touch to the tribute museum that told the story of EMTs like himself. They were all either volunteers, EMTs, Red Cross and Salvation Army members.

‘Here it is: I talk to people who have been to the memorial museum and the tribute museum. What struck them was that we were more personal, we told our personal stories and it became more real to them. We told living history and they could see how it affected us.’

Adams said the Tribute Museum would continue to have an online presence to provide educational resources and support to the 9/11 community.

The Sept. 11 nonprofit family association, which founded the Tribute Museum, is coordinating with its donors to ensure the artifacts are treated as property, she said.

Sanders said it’s not the same though: “That those of us who are still here can tell our stories right away. Things at a distance don’t have the same impact’.

He became emotional as he told his story after the devastation of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico to a woman and her son.

Sanders noted that if he wasn’t forced to stop being an EMT, he would be there to help with recovery.

He told us that the woman’s son said he had become an EMT himself, inspired by the workers he saw on television in the wake of the tragedy, and told him, “I got it from here.”

Sanders, who noted that he lost his mother earlier this year and will feel a certain emptiness without the museum he felt after leaving EMT work, said: “The knowledge that he was looking at us and that helped him become a make a career choice to help other people and he could come to me and tell me, that’s something that… there’s nothing that can replace that.”