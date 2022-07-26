9/11 families launch ad attacking Trump for holding Saudi-backed golf tournament

A group of 9/11 survivors and family members criticize former President Donald Trump for holding the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series at his golf resort in Bedminster later this week.

The group 9/11 Justice ran a television ad on Tuesday calling it “disgusting” that the “50 miles from Ground Zero” tournament is being held, and a picture of Bedminster’s welcome sign flashes on the screen.

“How much money to turn your back on your own country?” asks a family member in the 30-second spot.

For years, 9/11 relatives have taken a stand against Saudi Arabia – where 15 of the hijackers in the September 19, 2001 terrorist attacks came from.

“You are taking money from an evil regime,” says a relative.

The group said the ad will air in the New York City and Bedminster markets, and will air via cable on the Fox News Channel, which Trump has watched in the past.

The group 9/11 Justice released a television ad on Tuesday calling it “disgusting” that the “50 miles from Ground Zero” tournament is being held, and a picture of Bedminster’s welcome sign flashes on the screen.

Relatives of 9/11 called it “disgusting” and said golfers should be ashamed of participating in the Saudi-backed tournament after 15 of the 19 9/11 hijackers (left) came from Saudi Arabia

A new TV ad, released Tuesday, urges people to call Trump’s Bedminster resort and ‘tell them it’s wrong’

The ad focuses on Trump and the golfers participating in the tournament.

“I will never forget, I will never forgive the golfers for taking this blood money,” said a relative.

The spot encourages people to call Bedminster and “tell them it’s not right.”

The tournament starts Friday and lasts until Sunday.

Golfers like Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson are expected to participate.

Last week, Trump encouraged golfers to join the Saudi-backed golf tournament and “take the money now.”

All those golfers who remain ‘loyal’ to the deeply disloyal PGA, in all its various forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes along, and you’ll get nothing but a big ‘thank you’ from PGA officials who millions of dollars a year,” Trump wrote. “If you don’t take the money now, you won’t get anything after the merger and you can only say how smart the original signatories were.”

The 9/11 family group had written to Trump directly and learned from an aide this weekend that he had received the letter.

Politico reported: that an aide called 9/11 Justice President Brett Eagleson and acknowledged receipt.

she’s just [repeated] same topics of conversation, one of which is that the contract is binding and there is no way out.’

‘And when I pressed when’ [the contract] was signed, she said she didn’t know and kept saying that the president was flattered by the letter, which was a weird thing to say, considering it wasn’t a very flattering letter. It basically called him a hypocrite,” Eagleson told Politico.

Eagleson later said that while he appreciated getting the call from an unnamed Trump aide, it wasn’t enough.

“But as we originally said in our letter, our families are hurt, and we remain angry about his host of this week’s golf tournament and his reluctance to even sit down and hear our concerns,” Eaglson said.

“One of the reasons we requested a meeting with the former president is that we wanted to try and understand how much he gains financially from hosting both LIV tournaments,” Eagleson continued.

“So we have now decided to make our feelings more publicly known by telling our story on television,” he added.