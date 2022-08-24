£8m John Cleese laments how much cash he’s spent in private members’ club

<!–

John Cleese and his wife Jennifer Wade were photographed Tuesday evening as they exited the trendy private members bar Oswald’s on Albemarle Street in London.

The Monty Python icon, 82, is estimated to be worth £8 million but couldn’t help but be shocked at the prizes as he celebrated his friend’s 80th birthday.

On leaving he said, ‘The food was good, but it is very expensive.’

If you do! Jennifer was seen holding a plush toy dragon

Club membership about £2,500 a year and the house champagne is Krug. Prince William and Boris Johnson are both members.

Wines are sold for approximately retail prices, with members also allowed to cellar up to 12 of their own wines and there is no corkage charge.

In addition, Jennifer, 51, was pictured holding a plush toy dragon in hand and was seen fiddling with it, holding it behind John’s back.

Aimed to attract both female members and couples, the club is owned by entrepreneur Robin Birley, who named the club after his grandfather, the portrait artist Sir Oswald Birley who painted Winston Churchill.

John has regularly joked about how his three divorces cost him his fortune. In 2015, he brought up his precious divorce from third wife Alyce Faye Eichelberger.

While chatting with Sunrise Live Australia, he referred to Alyce Faye Eichelberger about his failed marriage and joked, “Last time I paid for sex, it cost me $20 million!”

The Fawlty Towers star has long been open to discussing his divorce with Eichelberger, having paid her £600,000 a year for seven years since they divorced in 2008 after 16 years of marriage.

However, he is now done with the payments after she ended up getting a total of £12 million in finance and assets.

He famously went on his alimony tour in 2011 to raise money for Alyce’s settlement and admitted that the divorce bill was one of the main reasons for him to rejoin the Pythons for a series of live shows.

The star remarried to Jennifer Wade in 2012 in the exotic location of Mustique.

He was married to his Fawlty Towers co-star Connie Booth from 1968 to 1978 and then to American actress Barbara Trentham from 1981 to 1990.

The comedian has spoken out about the alimony payments before, calling them “utterly ridiculous.”

He once said, “I had it right before divorcing Alyce. I never knew how much I really had – I just felt comfortable.

“But now I’ve been working for seven years to pay off alimony. She’s much better off than me. So you could be bitter about that. Or you might just think it’s ridiculous.’

Looking back: John was first married to his former Fawlty Towers co-star Connie Booth (couple pictured on the show) from 1968 to 1978