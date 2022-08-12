89 MORE migrants including five children are bussed into New York City with positive COVID tests

A father traveled from Venezuela to Texas for more than a month before boarding a bus to New York with 89 other immigrants today, including a family with a child of just one.

Alexander Hernandez, 51, traveled over a month to get to the Texas border to enter the US.

He is one of several migrants today on the bus that arrived at port authorities early Friday morning as part of an ongoing political battle between New York Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

He told DailyMail.com: “I came from Venezuela. It took me a month to get to Texas and then two days from Texas to New York.

“I only wanted to come to New York because I was told it was easier to get a job there. I saw that the bus was going to New York, so I got on right away.

“They treated us well in Texas, there were families on the bus. They gave everyone water, medical help if we needed it.

“They paid a lot of attention to the families with children to make sure they were doing well. It all went smoothly, everyone was helpful.

‘I’m happy to be here. I have two children back in Venezuela and once I’m settled here, I hope to transfer them.”

An ambulance has also been sent to wait for the migrants at the Port Authority, as a passenger is ‘very, very ill’ and needs medical attention.

Those on the bus have been tested for COVID, and there have been “some positive tests,” said Manuel Castro, who works in the NYC mayor’s office of immigration affairs.

Some of the migrants on the bus had been separated from their families before the trip and were unaware they were on their way to New York when they boarded the bus, including a man separated from his pregnant wife and children.

A woman and her baby were welcomed to New York after getting off the bus from Texas with nearly 90 other migrants Friday morning

Manuel Castro, the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, greets migrants upon arrival in New York City

Castro said some passengers ended up going to other final destinations, including Chicago and Florida

“It’s clear they don’t get the support they need in Texas,” Castro said, adding that the migrants were “exhausted and tired.”

The man’s wife was left in Texas, while their grandmother was sent to San Antonio in the opposite direction.

One migrant said “Texas hasn’t treated us well,” while others claimed they were forced to sign waivers on the bus.

Castro said some passengers ended up going to other final destinations, including Chicago and Florida, expressing concern about “how they get there.”

He also said those transported by bus from Texas were given waivers to sign but did not hand over copies of it.

“Using people as political pawns is disgusting,” Castro said.

Yesenia Benitez, a volunteer who helped settle the migrants in the big apple, said, ‘We gave them food, packages, health care, everything.’

Benitez also said the city’s shelters are at a “breaking point,” adding that it is “terrible” there.

She reprimanded Mayor Eric Adams for his lack of support, saying he “showed up to a press conference once, and that’s all they did.”

Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott began busing undocumented migrants to New York City in a symbolic demonstration of protest for President Joe Biden, ending a pandemic program that allows border agents to more easily thwart illegal border crossings.

New York has considered itself a haven for undocumented migrants and does not cooperate with immigration enforcement officers on deportation or detention issues.

Families were supported by volunteers after being processed by the mayors, who pledged to keep families together

Adams (center in white shirt) is seen Sunday welcoming children who arrived in New York City on a bus from Texas. While 40 migrants were expected, only 14 disembarked in New York City due to fears of crime in the Big Apple

Over the weekend, Abbott busted more than 100 undocumented migrants from Texas to New York City so they could use city support services

Asylum seekers wait to be transported by US Customs and Border Protection agents after crossing the Rio Grande River into the US from Mexico, at Eagle Pass, Texas, US, July 26. Texas Governor Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey both signed orders giving migrants the opportunity to take free buses to Washington, DC and New York City.

On Tuesday, Adams called Abbott’s program “irresponsible” for using people for a “political ploy.”

He also threatened to bus New Yorkers to Texas to knock on the door of Abbott’s upcoming gubernatorial opponent, Beto O’Rourke.

“I’ve already called all my friends in Texas and told them how to vote,” Adams said. “I’m deeply considering taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and knocking on the door the old-fashioned way, because for the good of America we need to get him out of office.”

He had previously called Abbott’s program “horrific.”

“It’s unbelievable coming to this country and your first visit here and someone trying to kick you out like the governor of Texas does,” Adams said. “I think he’s irresponsible. I don’t think he’s accomplishing anything. There’s a reason the Statue of Liberty is there. We all came from somewhere…I don’t think he’s accomplishing anything except exposing the type of person he is.”

The Adams news agency said they were unable to discuss the mayor’s political plans and emphasized that the mayor said he was considering this.