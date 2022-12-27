82 children infected in Ohio measles outbreak

A measles outbreak in central Ohio has now infected 82 children — 32 hospitalized — as experts fear the once-conquered virus will spark a resurgence.

Officials in Columbus, Ohio, the state’s largest city, have confirmed the infections, reporting that 74 of the infected children have not been vaccinated against measles — and four have been only partially vaccinated. Almost all those infected are under five years old.

Although it was once one of the most dangerous infections in the world, measles deaths have fallen significantly since the introduction of an effective vaccine in 1968. In 2000, the US considered it an endemic infection.

However, due to the Covid pandemic, vaccination rates around the world have dropped. Experts fear that this reduced immunity will allow these once-defeated viruses to reemerge in the developed world. Earlier this year, New York City registered the first confirmed polio case in more than a decade in the US.

Officials in central Ohio have recorded 82 measles cases this year, 32 of which required hospitalization. No deaths have been linked to this outbreak

A vast majority of these cases involve unvaccinated children, with 90 percent not receiving injections and five percent only partially stung

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Columbus officials first confirmed the measles outbreak in November — when there were 24 cases.

At the time, researchers linked the outbreak to nine daycare centers and two children’s hospitals in the area.

In the most recent Tuesday morning update, the city now reports 82 cases, both in Columbus itself and in surrounding areas.

Just under half, 32, of the cases required hospitalization. No deaths have yet been linked to the outbreak.

The CDC estimates that 130,000 people worldwide die from measles each year, although deaths in the United States are rare. Up to two in 1,000 infected people die.

“We are diligently working with the cases to identify potential exposures and notify people who have been exposed,” Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said in a statement Nov. 9.

“The most important thing you can do to protect yourself against measles is to get vaccinated with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is safe and highly effective.”

The MMR vaccine is a three-in-one injection that prevents three potentially deadly conditions: measles, mumps, and rubella.

It is the intention that a child receives its first shot between 12 and 15 months. The first shot alone is 93 percent effective against infection.

They receive a second dose between the ages of four and six, increasing their protection against the virus to 97 percent.

However, many of the infected children did not get the shot, leaving them vulnerable to the disease.

A majority of children infected in this outbreak are under the age of two, officials report

“Measles is both highly contagious and preventable,” said Joe Mazzola, health commissioner for Franklin County, which includes Columbus.

“It can be a serious disease, so we strongly advise anyone who has not been vaccinated to get vaccinated to prevent further spread.”

Only five of the cases are in children over the age of six. No infections have yet been reported in adults.

The first symptoms of measles often appear a week after someone is infected.

A sick person often gets a high fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes.

In the following days, the virus causes a rash that can spread to a person’s face, neck, arms, legs, and feet.

Unlike many other rashes, the spots caused by measles usually don’t hurt or itch.

An infected person may also experience the development of small white spots. Young children, the immunocompromised and the elderly are most at risk.

Measles first gained prominence in the US in the early 1900s and was declared a nationally notifiable disease by federal officials in 1912.

The virus killed about 6,000 Americans each year before scientists first developed a vaccine in 1963.

Since then, measles rates in the US have plummeted and successful vaccination campaigns have almost eliminated it as a regular threat to Americans.

In 2000, U.S. officials declared that the virus had been eradicated from the U.S. population.

However, it occasionally occurs in America. While 90 percent of the population has been vaccinated by age two, the CDC reports, the remaining unvaccinated people are vulnerable.

In 2019, the country’s largest measles outbreak in decades hit the country, with 1,274 confirmed infections in 31 states.

This outbreak may be related to COVID-19 lockdowns and other pandemic measures that have disrupted medical treatment over the past two years.

The World Health Organization warned in July that the pandemic had caused a global “slump” in vaccinations around the world.

Officials now fear that rare but dangerous viruses like measles could spark a resurgence around the world.

In the summer, the US recorded its first case of polio in more than a decade just outside New York City.

While only one case was confirmed, wastewater data shows that there were likely thousands more that went undetected.

Some have also warned that the anti-vax movement, spurred by backlash over Covid vaccines, has also left many young children vulnerable.