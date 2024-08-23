80s music icon Sonia, 53, rocks double denim at the NOW That’s What I Call A Musical launch party 40 years after her pop heyday

’80s pop singer Sonia was all about the act when she attended the NOW That’s What I Call A Musical launch party at Universal Music Group in London on Thursday.

The 53-year-old star is preparing for her comeback, 40 years after her pop heyday.

The pop singer channeled the ’90s by sporting a double denim ensemble consisting of a blue denim jacket and light blue distressed jeans.

She added inches to her petite frame with a pair of off-white heeled boots and added a thick white belt at her waist.

Posing spectacularly alongside Sinitta, 60, Sonia further accessorised her look with a pair of oversized silver hoop earrings and black sunglasses.

’80s music icon Sonia, 53, rocked a double denim dress at the NOW That’s What I Call A Musical launch party in London on Thursday, 40 years after her pop heyday.

She starred as Sandy in a West End revival of the musical Grease and represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest three decades ago (pictured during Eurovision rehearsals in 1993).

Sonia joined LR Craig Revel Horwood, Carol Decker, Sinitta, Pippa Evans and Nina Wadia at the event.

The Listen To Your Heart singer pulled her bright red locks back into a high ponytail and sported a glamorous palette of makeup.

Craig Revel Horwood, 59, Carol Decker, 66, Sinitta, Pippa Evans, 42, and Nina Wadia, 55, also joined Sonia.

NOW That’s What I Call A Musical celebrates 40 years of the iconic and successful compilation brand, NOW That’s What I Call Music.

Attendees will be treated to hits from iconic artists such as Whitney Houston, Wham! Blondie, Tears For Fears, Spandau Ballet and many more.

Written by award-winning comedian Pippa, and directed and choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing legend Craig, this heartwarming story will take guests on an inspiring journey down memory lane.

According Musicals on tourCraig said: ‘This is a beautiful and funny story about two schoolgirls navigating life through their shared love of music.’

‘Pippa has written a script that takes you back to sharing your Walkman headphones with your best friend, escaping the boring everyday life and dancing like no one’s watching.’

‘Everyone remembers receiving NOW’s latest album That’s What I Call Music. Our show is packed with the biggest hits of the era and I can’t wait to get started.’

Meanwhile, Pippa said writing the musical was an “absolute pleasure” and expressed her excitement for its first show on September 6.

The cast will begin their tour at Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre on Friday 6 September and the shows will conclude at Wimbledon on 12 April 2025.

The launch party comes after the Eurovision icon looked unrecognisable during an appearance on Loose Women earlier this year.

She looked very different from her 1993 appearance when she stormed onto the Eurovision stage singing Better the Devil You Know.

Sonia looked glamorous for her appearance on the daytime show, sporting long gold hoop earrings and a solid gold ponytail holding back her long, wavy red hair.

The pop icon flaunted her ageless physique in a dark green dress, as she appeared alongside another Eurovision legend, Katrina Leskanich, 64.

The pop icon flaunted her ageless physique in a deep green dress, as she appeared alongside another Eurovision legend, Katrina Leskanich, 64 (both pictured on Loose Women in May).

Sonia, who represented the United Kingdom in the 1993 Eurovision Song Contest, unfortunately did not win the contest and came second (pictured in 1993)

Sonia, who represented the United Kingdom in the 1993 Eurovision Song Contest, unfortunately did not win the contest and came second.

Later that year, she released an album also titled Better the Devil You Know, which reached number 32 in the UK.

In 1989, she scored a UK number-one hit with You’ll Never Stop Me Loving You and became the first UK female artist to achieve five top 20 singles from a single album.

Speaking about the time she came second in the World Song Contest, she explained that she had missed out on the podium because of “one vote”.

She was beaten by Ireland’s Niamh Kavanagh, 56, who sang In Your Eyes written by Jimmy Walsh.

Asked if she was still “angry” about it, she first hesitated and then bluntly admitted: “Yes, I was so close that I was convinced I had won.”