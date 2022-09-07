‘$800 for an Apple Watch? It better turn me into Ben 10’: Social media lights up after launch

Apple fans and foes posted a series of hilarious and sarcastic memes online in the wake of the tech giant’s unveiling of four iPhone 14 models, two new Apple Watches and AirPod Pros.

Comments poked fun at Apple’s seemingly small, incremental improvements and much higher prices for its flagship iPhone product, and also mocked several features the company touted at its Far Out event on Wednesday.

In addition to the products themselves, users noted the higher prices for Apple’s phones and watches, the impact the launch has on the older products, and features that were rumored but never materialized.

A user mocked the high price for the Apple Watches, referring to the American animated series Ben 10 – about a 10-year-old boy named Ben who turns into ten different aliens after finding a powerful watch-like device called Omnitrix.

Another sarcastically referred to the emoji engraving option for AirPods Pro as “groundbreaking”, referring to that famous line – “Florals for Spring?” Groundbreaking’ – from the movie The Devil Wears Prada.

Fans and enemies of the tech giant took a close look at the company for the similarities between the new iPhone 14 models and the iPhone 13 — citing minor tweaks Apple made

Amid Apple’s Far Out launch event, which saw several iPhone 14 models and two new Apple Watches debut, users took to social media to respond.

Many users pointed out that Apple’s iPhones have not changed dramatically in recent years

Apple’s products have had premium prices for quite some time, but some users are pushing that aspect back

Some users mentioned specific features that were rumored to have never materialized

A user on Twitter wrote ‘$AAPL innovation today, a new blue color’ with the laughing emoji and a video of Simon Cowell saying ‘Absolutely brilliant!’

One user mentioned the idea that last year’s iPhone models seemed to have problems not long after Apple launched a new version.

Apple has officially taken the packaging off its highly anticipated iPhone 14 that supports satellite connectivity so users can send emergency messages when they’re lost in the woods, stuck on a mountaintop, or stranded somewhere with no service — and it’ll be free for the first two years.

This service will be available in November, but those who buy the $799 smartphone will have instant access to technology that detects when they’re in a car accident and then calls 911 and their emergency contacts.

iPhone 14, while the most exciting product, came last at Apple’s annual product event, which also featured the new Apple Watch Ultra, designed specifically for “extreme athletes.”

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in five striking colors: midnight, starlight, blue, purple and product red.

iPhone 14 starts at $799 and the Plus $899, which is much lower than rumors had predicted — speculation said the cost could increase by 15 percent due to inflation.

Preorders start on September 9. iPhone 14 will be available on September 16 and iPhone 14 Plus will be released on October 7.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said in a statement, “Both phones feature a powerful new main camera with a quantum leap in low-light performance, advanced connectivity capabilities with 5G and eSIM, and the incredible performance of A15 Bionic.” enabling even better battery life. All of this, tightly integrated with iOS 16, makes iPhone more essential than ever.”

The tech giant said the smartphone has an “amazing new camera system” with an improved 12-megapixel main camera with a sensor that is larger than the smartphone’s predecessor.

Apple has also announced an all-new Watch called Apple Watch Ultra, a rugged smartwatch for “extreme athletes” with a titanium case that wraps around the screen and side buttons that work even when the user is wearing gloves.

The camera also has a 49 percent improvement in low-light shooting and a new TrueDepth for the front camera that automatically focuses on objects and people within the frame, along with the Ultra Wide camera that captures more of the scene.

Apple Watch Ultra can withstand temperatures that rise below 0F or above 100F and features a new, advanced map to help explorers stay on track.

The company said it will also get up to 36 hours of battery life on a single charge, just like the new Apple Watch Series 8, but this device will get a new ‘battery optimizer’ setting this fall that boosts power to 60 hours.

Apple Watch Ultra costs $799 and includes cellular connectivity automatically. Pre-orders start today and the device will be available September 23.