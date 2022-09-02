80% of Republicans believe Trump’s FBI raid is part of a ‘witch hunt’

<!–

A slim majority of Americans believe the FBI acted in good faith when they searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and uncovered hundreds of classified documents.

But a significant number of people view it as part of the “witch hunt” that Trump has been railing against since the Russia investigation. And a vast majority of Republicans accept the president’s defense.

The new Wall Street Journal The poll came after an explosive Justice Department file in which government attorneys described the wealth of Top Secret material agents had obtained after a year of efforts, and despite a Trump attorney signing a letter testifying to a “diligent search to government documents.

Many legal experts are now saying Trump could face charges for removing and preserving national security material.

Majority of Americans in New Poll Say FBI Search for Mar-a-Lago Was Part of a Proper Investigation

There are sharp partisan divisions in the investigation into the August 8 raid on the president’s private club in West Palm Beach.

A narrow 52 percent majority agrees that the search was “part of a legal and proper investigation to determine whether former President Trump was involved in any wrongdoing” — essentially an ordinary law enforcement action.

But 41 percent, when the two diverging statements were presented, said it was “just another example of the endless witch-hunt and intimidation that Democrats and the Biden administration continue to pursue against former President Trump.”

Forty percent of Americans say FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago is part of a ‘witch hunt’

That lines up very well with Trump’s defense — even if he seems to admit at least part of what the administration is trying to establish: that he had government documents in his club more than a year after he left.

Trump has repeatedly gone after the FBI since the search, saying the agency is out to get him.

On Thursday, he was outraged by an image of top-secret documents FBI agents collected for a photo prosecutors released in response to his own court request to find a special master to sort his executive privilege claims.

“A lot of people think that when you walk into my office, I have confidential documents or whatever it may be – all released – but I had confidential documents scattered all over my floor. Like a slob,” Trump said on Thursday morning the John Fredericks Radio Show.

“Like I’m reading these documents all day, otherwise someone else would be.”

Trump Called DOJ’s Move ‘Unfair’ As Investigators “put them there in a messy way, and then they took a picture and released it to the public.”

One of Trump’s attorneys, Alina Habba, said Wednesday evening on Sean Hannity’s Fox program that Trump’s office is not cluttered — even when she revealed that the president receives people in the room where agents “often” found government documents.

“I have first-hand knowledge, as you know, I’m there often,” she told Hannity. ‘I’ve never seen that. I’ve never seen that. His office doesn’t look like that. Anyone who knows President Trump’s office—he often has guests there—it’s just a joke.”