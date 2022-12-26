8-Year-Old California Boy Becomes Internet Sensation Thanks To Incredible Dance Moves

An eight-year-old boy from California has gone viral for “feeling the vibe” during his elementary school’s winter concert.

Jaden Williams, 8, and his incredible dance moves have been viewed over 20 million times as he pulled off a move while performing alongside his classmates.

In an interview with a local. exitJaden sounded soft when talking about the video, a marked change from his showman persona during the concert. However, there was a good reason for it.

“I just started dancing,” Jaden said. She was feeling the vibe.

Jaden Williams, 8, said he was “getting the vibe” when he broke out at a dance during his school’s winter concert.

The Bay Area elementary school student’s video has been liked by more than 692,000 people since it was posted to Instagram a week ago.

In the video, Jaden can be seen dwarfing his classmates as he sticks out his tongue and performs what appears to be a series of moves derived from TikTok dances.

Jaden’s viral moment came just as school was about to end for winter break and was posted by the mom of a classmate who was stunned by his incredible performance.

The woman who posted the video tagged the San Francisco 49ers, the football team whose logo is featured on Jaden’s clothing, and marked the video as “dance machine.”

“His classmate’s mom posted it on her Instagram and it took off, and she tagged my wife,” said Kirk Williams, Jaden’s father.

“It started to go viral from there,” Kirk said.

Jaden hilariously caught the attention of the audience and his classmates during the performance.

The grade-schooler had a series of TikTok dance moves that he broke out during the concert.

Jaden got into the holiday spirit as she danced to the song.

The video accumulates more than 20 million views on Instagram.

Jaden told ABC 7 that he was super excited for the concert and couldn’t wait to show his friends, family and loved ones what he’s come up with.

“I was so excited to do that,” Jaden said of the concert. ‘I would say to Miss Harrington, my music teacher, “When is the concert going to start?” I was so happy.’

Their happiness spread to the millions who watched the video online.

“Jaden is a star,” actor Jermaine Crawford commented in the original video.

‘Jaden is me. She said let’s add some glare to this,’ said one commenter.

“When he grows up, he’s going to be that guy who lights the barbecue,” replied another.

Jaden didn’t hesitate to start a dance for ABC 7 when asked by the news outlet

Jaden showed off the dance that made him famous

Jaden even taught an ABC 7 reporter some of the dance moves he perfected.

Jaden said he was very excited for the concert and for the school winter break that followed.

Jaden’s parents say that he has always had a radiant presence and that they are glad that the world can now see what they have always known.

“She’s been like that since she started walking, and we have a lot of parties here at the house, always with a lot of music,” Kirk said.

“Wherever we go, friends’ houses, parties, weddings, he’s always the center of attention,” the father said.

Jaden’s dance moves seemed to attract some negative comments, however, with those criticizing him for being “disrespectful” for “stealing the show” from his classmates.

It’s something his family couldn’t disagree more with.

“I’ve read the comments and for those who think Jaden is selfish or disrespectful to his classmates, you don’t know Jaden,” said Jaden’s mother, Yanira Williams.

Yanira Williams described her son as a “kind soul” and said she didn’t mean to be selfish or disrespectful by showing off her dance moves during the concert.

The video has received thousands of comments from those who applaud Jaden’s movements.

“He has a kind soul, full of joy and hugs all his classmates every day at school. Her personality is big, which is an understatement for her father; Church! I wish you all happy holidays and love!’

Jaden’s favorite team, the 49ers, seems to agree.

The San Francisco soccer team left their thumbs up message for the eight-year-old in the Instagram video, writing: ‘Ok Jaden! We see you!’

Jaden’s family members say he wants to become a professional soccer player one day and hopes to meet his favorite 49ers: Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel.

“He has a kind soul, full of joy and hugs all of his classmates every day at school,” said Jaden’s mother, Yanira Williams.

The video caught the attention of the San Francisco 49ers who left a comment