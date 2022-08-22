8-year-old boy finds huge tooth from shark that lived 22 million years ago while on vacation
Budding paleontologist, 8, unearths prehistoric 5-inch shark tooth on fossil hunt with family: ‘Find of a lifetime’ belongs to megalodon relative who grew to 31 feet and lived 22 million years ago
- An eight-year-old boy vacationing with his family discovered a large fossilized shark tooth while digging through gravel and dirt
- The tooth was 4.75 inches and came from an Angustiden shark, a relative of extinct megalodon sharks
- The boy saw what looked like the edge of a tooth as he searched through dirt and gravel heaps at a fossil-hunting expedition facility
- ‘Congratulations kid! Truly the find of a lifetime!!!’ said the fossil hunting facility in a Facebook post
An eight-year-old boy on a fossil hunt with his family discovered a large fossilized shark tooth while digging through gravel and dirt.
The boy’s family had been stopping by Palmetto Fossil Excursions, an educational fossil-hunting facility in Summerville, South Carolina, when he made the amazing find.
According to the facility, the boy found a 4.75-inch Angustiden tooth in one of their premium gravel layers.
An eight-year-old boy named Riley discovered a large fossilized shark tooth while digging through gravel and dirt while vacationing with his family in South Carolina
‘Any Angustids over 4′ is the equivalent of finding a 6′ Meg, and an Angustids of 4.75′ is the equivalent of finding a 6.5′ Megalodon tooth!!’ said the fossil forwarding company
“Congratulations again girl! Truly the find of a lifetime!!!’ the fossil hunting facility said in a Facebook post.
The boy, Riley, was walking around the base of mounds of gravel and dirt and came across what looked like the edge of a tooth, his father Justin Gracely explained to Fox news.
“We’re so proud of Riley,” he added.
Palmetto Fossil Excursions congratulated the boy on his find in a Facebook post (above)
Megalodon sharks (above) roamed the seas about 23 to 3.6 million years ago and are also known for their large teeth, as is Otodus angustidens
Pictured: Sammy Shelton, 6, with a megalodon shark tooth from 3 million years ago that he found while searching for shells on a British beach in May
Palmetto Fossil Excursions reportedly explained the significance of Riley’s find because of its “species, size, and condition.”
Otodus angustidens is a genus of megatooth sharks that lived about 33 to 22 million years ago during the Oligocene and Micene. The sharks are known to have grown to at least 31 feet in length.
These sharks are related to the Otodus megalodon, another extinct shark with giant teeth.
It’s not the first time a child has made such a fascinating discovery.
A 6-year-old boy discovered a megalodon shark tooth from 3 million years ago in May while searching for shells on a British beach.
Sammy Shelton found the tooth of the prehistoric shark that specialized in killing whales during a trip with his father to Bawdsey Beach in Suffolk.
His classmates were blown away when he took the ancient fossil, belonging to the largest shark to ever exist, for a show and tell presentation.
Megalodons roamed the seas about 23 to 3.6 million years ago, could grow as long as 67 feet and had 250 thick teeth.
His father Peter Shelton, 60, a retired GP from Bradwell, Norfolk, said: ‘People have said it’s a once-in-a-lifetime discovery.
“We were actually looking for interesting shells on the beach, but instead we got this megalodon tooth.
“It was huge and very heavy. I knew what it was, but it wasn’t until I took it to others watching on the beach that I realized its significance.
MEGALODON EXPLAINED
Pictured: Megalodon
The megalodon, which means large tooth, lived between 23 and 3.6 million years ago.
O. megalodon is considered one of the largest and most powerful predators in vertebrate history, and fossil remains suggest it grew up to 65 feet in length.
The monster is thought to have looked like a beefier version of today’s dreaded great white shark and weighed up to 100 tons.
Megalodon is known for fossilized vertebrae and teeth, which are triangular and have a diagonal length of almost eight inches.
It took famed fossil hunter Vito ‘Megalodon’ Bertucci nearly 20 years to reconstruct the jaw of a megalodon — the largest ever assembled — measuring 10 feet (3 meters) wide and nearly 3 feet (3 meters) high.
The Megalodon’s colossal mouth is said to have produced a but force of 10.8 to 18.2 tons.
The ancient shark has been described as a super predator, as it could swim at high speeds and kill a wide variety of prey, such as sea turtles and whales, quickly in its strong jaws.