8-year-old boy finds huge tooth from shark that lived 22 million years ago while on vacation

An eight-year-old boy on a fossil hunt with his family discovered a large fossilized shark tooth while digging through gravel and dirt.

The boy’s family had been stopping by Palmetto Fossil Excursions, an educational fossil-hunting facility in Summerville, South Carolina, when he made the amazing find.

According to the facility, the boy found a 4.75-inch Angustiden tooth in one of their premium gravel layers.

An eight-year-old boy named Riley discovered a large fossilized shark tooth while digging through gravel and dirt while vacationing with his family in South Carolina

‘Any Angustids over 4′ is the equivalent of finding a 6′ Meg, and an Angustids of 4.75′ is the equivalent of finding a 6.5′ Megalodon tooth!!’ said the fossil forwarding company

“Congratulations again girl! Truly the find of a lifetime!!!’ the fossil hunting facility said in a Facebook post.

The boy, Riley, was walking around the base of mounds of gravel and dirt and came across what looked like the edge of a tooth, his father Justin Gracely explained to Fox news.

“We’re so proud of Riley,” he added.

Palmetto Fossil Excursions congratulated the boy on his find in a Facebook post (above)

Megalodon sharks (above) roamed the seas about 23 to 3.6 million years ago and are also known for their large teeth, as is Otodus angustidens

Pictured: Sammy Shelton, 6, with a megalodon shark tooth from 3 million years ago that he found while searching for shells on a British beach in May

Palmetto Fossil Excursions reportedly explained the significance of Riley’s find because of its “species, size, and condition.”

Otodus angustidens is a genus of megatooth sharks that lived about 33 to 22 million years ago during the Oligocene and Micene. The sharks are known to have grown to at least 31 feet in length.

These sharks are related to the Otodus megalodon, another extinct shark with giant teeth.

It’s not the first time a child has made such a fascinating discovery.

A 6-year-old boy discovered a megalodon shark tooth from 3 million years ago in May while searching for shells on a British beach.

Sammy Shelton found the tooth of the prehistoric shark that specialized in killing whales during a trip with his father to Bawdsey Beach in Suffolk.

His classmates were blown away when he took the ancient fossil, belonging to the largest shark to ever exist, for a show and tell presentation.

Megalodons roamed the seas about 23 to 3.6 million years ago, could grow as long as 67 feet and had 250 thick teeth.

His father Peter Shelton, 60, a retired GP from Bradwell, Norfolk, said: ‘People have said it’s a once-in-a-lifetime discovery.

“We were actually looking for interesting shells on the beach, but instead we got this megalodon tooth.

“It was huge and very heavy. I knew what it was, but it wasn’t until I took it to others watching on the beach that I realized its significance.