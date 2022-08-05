8 unique gifts to bring back home from your Australia trip

Your holiday in Australia isn’t complete without shopping for yourself and your family. Why? Because if you go back empty-handed, you will regret it every day. Australia is a beautiful country with a rich culture, heritage, and tradition. If you go back home without buying souvenirs that represent these things or other souvenirs that are Australian trademarks, your trip will always be incomplete.

We have you covered if you are looking for an item for yourself or a loved one. The items in the list below are curated specially for tourists who want to take back something from this country of wonderful people. Let’s see these options right now!

Tim Tams

If you love sweet things, you should buy Tim Tams from Australia. It is a delicious cream sandwich you can buy from Arnott, Australia. One of the best things to try in Australia is this delicious sweet treat which comes in multiple flavors. Before you pick a flavor, try all flavors and buy the best ones.

Side note: Buy a lot more as you will need them when your friends and family attack the ones you have.

Disney gifts

If you enjoyed going to Disneyland in New South Wales, Australia but forgot to buy any souvenirs, don’t be sad!

You can buy Disney gifts in Australia online for your niece, nephews, or any Disney lover you know. Or get one for yourself. Buy everything online, from T-shirts to fragrances and more, and it will be a perfect reminiscent of a memorable Disneyland trip.

Opals

The best quality opals are in Australia, and if you are in Sydney, you should get some either for investment or as a piece of delicate jewelry. You can get opal earrings. The starting price of a pair of studs is $AU 79.00. It will increase according to the size and quality of the opal you choose. Moreover, you can even choose an opal bracelet, whose starting price is around $AU 250. If you love opal or are looking for a solid investment or a treasure for loved ones, buy these.

Coffee and tea

If you are a tea or coffee lover, you cannot leave Australia without buying beans or tea leaves. Australia has a unique coffee/tea culture. There aren’t any big franchises because people here love their cozy little cafes. Check out multiple cafes here, which have a colorful history and delicious coffee.

One famous chain here in Australia is T2. Here you can buy specialty coffee or tea and enjoy the aromatic coffee or tea in the comfort of your home. So if you know someone who is a big coffee lover, don’t go back home without taking some authentic coffee beans from here

Swimwear

Okay, bear with us on this! Swimwear? You may wonder if we are sipping on Australian wine while writing this, but we are not. Australia is home to some of the most beautiful beaches. Thus, the quality, variety, and style of swimwear are perfect. You can skip packing swimwear while going to Australia to buy one from there. The brands to look out for are: – Zulu & Zephyr, Baku, Seafolly, and Matteau.

Bega cheese

Want an authentic taste of Australian cuisine? Then do buy Bega cheese, a bitey cheddar cheese that you can find with ease in almost any supermarket across the country. If your loved one loves eating or cooking with cheese, this is something you must get from Australia for them.

Indigenous art

Australia is home to some unique and indigenous art, and you should take at least one of them home for yourself and your family members. From tablecloths to bags, get anything that feels special to you as all these pieces tell a story about Australian culture.

UGG Boots

You cannot leave Australia without UGG Boots, mate! They are made using quality sheepskin and are perfect for a place prone to chilly weather.

A stuffed koala or Kangaroo from this land makes for a fine gift. However, if you are looking for a true souvenir, buy something from the above list, and your present will be truly unique because everything you find in Australia is unique.