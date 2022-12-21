8 teen girls face Christmas behind bars as they in custody over the brutal murder of a homeless man

Eight teenage girls aged 13 to 16 will spend Christmas behind bars after being accused of brutally murdering a homeless man over his alcohol.

The girls were charged with manslaughter on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a 59-year-old man, known locally as Kenney.

None of their identities have been released due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act. And the same group of girls were involved in another altercation earlier in the evening and were carrying many guns, according to police.

Three of the girls are 13, three others are 14 and two are 16, according to Toronto police, and they met on social media. Three of them have had previous contact with authorities and they are all believed to be from different parts of the city.

Authorities are not currently classifying the group as a gang, but said they engaged in “swarming,” where a large group of people attack one target.

They were taken into custody on Sunday and are not due to appear in court until December 29.

Eight teenage girls will spend Christmas behind bars after allegedly murdering a 59-year-old man known locally as Kenney at the intersection of York Street and University Avenue (pictured). The girls were arrested and taken into custody on Sunday and are expected to appear in court again on December 29

The attack happened not far from Union Station

Police do not believe the girls knew the victim. He was sitting with a friend when they approached and stabbed him.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Detective Sergeant Terry Browne of the Toronto Police Homicide Service said they believe the girls tried to take a bottle of alcohol from the man.

That’s what a resident of the Strathcona Hotel said CTV News Toronto that the teens were drinking, and tried to steal Kenney’s alcohol – a ‘mickey’ or bottle of liquor.

Ken Webber confirmed that Kenney was with a girlfriend in a square northwest of the intersection of University Avenue and York Street when he was attacked: “They were sitting on a bench, sipping booze from a mickey and smoking a cigarette.”

The friend, who declined to be named, said Kenney was “protecting” me after the girls tried to grab her liquor bottle. The girls then allegedly began beating him before “piercing his stomach.”

Bleeding, bleeding, bleeding. I didn’t know if they had a knife or something. I was just scared,” the friend said CBC Toronto. “I didn’t know he was going to die.”

She said she brought water to Kenney after the attack.

Kenney’s death marks Toronto’s 68th murder this year.

Webber added: “I’ve seen the aftermath of the attack. The teens “stood there outside the stairwell of Union Station, arguing, yelling and screaming.”

That’s what a police source said Toronto sun the girls were “like wild animals.”

They said, ‘They’re all young offenders. They attacked this man like a bunch of wild animals. He tried to fight them and they kept coming back. He was just minding his own business, he wasn’t bothering anyone.’

Kenney was remembered in the community as friendly and kind.

Detective Sergeant Terry Browne of the Toronto Police Service Homicide Squad said they believe the girls tried to take a bottle of alcohol from Kenney

Roberto Sanchez, who often holds the door open at a nearby Tim Hortons, told CTV News, “He was friendly. He was generous. He was a kind-hearted person. Everyone has their problems. But all in all, I didn’t see him as a threat to anyone.

“For those young people to do that to him — it’s heartbreaking. I can not believe it.’

The eight girls were arrested near the scene of the attack after a group of people alerted emergency services near York Street and University Avenue, near Union Station, around 12:15 a.m.

Browne said the victim moved into Toronto’s shelter system in September. He said they were unable to reach certain family members, but confirmed that he died of his injuries in hospital.

He said: ‘He has a very supportive family in the area so I wouldn’t necessarily call him homeless. Maybe only recently with some bad luck.’

Kenney was staying at a homeless shelter (pictured) and police have not released his name as they notify his next of kin

Browne said the crime had shocked even the police.

He added: ‘I’ve been on the force for almost 35 years and you think you’ve seen it all. Anyone who is not shocked to hear such a thing has clearly thrown in the towel and just said that anything is possible in this world.

“Eight young girls and most of them under 16 years old. If this isn’t disturbing and shocking to everyone, then frankly we’re all in trouble.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory also said he was “deeply disturbed” by the attack.

“Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. I am so saddened to know that a man lost his life this way,” he said in a statement.

“I am very concerned about the young age of the accused and the number of people who are believed to be involved in this murder. My thoughts are with this man’s friends and all those who knew him as they mourn his loss.”