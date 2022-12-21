8 teen girls charged with murder in fatal stabbing of Toronto man that police called a ‘swarming attack’

By Jacky
By Amanda Musa and Paula Newton | CNN

Eight teenage girls were charged Tuesday with the murder of a 59-year-old Toronto man in what police are calling a “swarming” attack.

The man was found stabbed shortly after noon on Sunday after a report of an attack near York Street and University Avenue. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. said the police. Authorities have not released the man’s name pending family notification.

The eight girls were found shortly after the attack and taken into custody and charged with manslaughter, Detective Sgt. That’s what Terry Browne of the Toronto Police Service’s homicide division said at a news conference Tuesday.

Three of the girls are 13, three of them are 14 and two of them are 16, according to one press release from the Toronto Police Department.

The group of teenagers “got to know each other through social media. They come from different parts of the city,” Browne said Tuesday.

