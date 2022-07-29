8 Tax Return Tips for Australians to Save Money After COVID-19

As hardworking Australians continue to file their tax returns and lodge tax returns between June 30th and October 31st, the ATO (Australian Tax Office) is watching. While some people and entities may choose to pay qualified tax accountants to sort their returns, others often do it themselves. Although the ATO gave people some tax relief during the pandemic, it’s resuming its full collections with a keen eye on ‘double dippers’ people who claim the same item more than once.

Best Practices for Filing Tax Returns

Filing tax returns or lodging claims isn’t easy. While you can do it alone, it’s always best to find help from experts. Here are some tips to file returns:

Understand what items you can and can’t deduct : Most workers, professionals, freelancers, and entrepreneurs confuse their personal taxables and work items. You need to find all legitimate deductions and put them aside.

Work with an expert accountant : Professional accountants like a SMSF Accountant know all that’s required and done in tax filing and claims like deductibles and more. This will save you time and headache of doing the filing yourself, and you can channel that to other activities.

Always save documents and receipts: Documenting all your financial transactions will help you understand what expenditures you made, where, and why. This also means you’ll know if they’re business or personal related and deduct them from your tax records.

Separate your personal and business income and assets : Separate your business from your personal life. This will help you separate your personal income and expenses from your business. You can use online accounting software to help you with this.

To help you save money, here are eight tips for workers to make the most of their tax returns:

1. Occupation and Industry Guide

The ATO has an industry guide for workers in different professions and occupations. The guide details the items within each industry one can and cannot deduct from tax returns. Check out the guide and find out what your industry allows you to deduct.

2. Work Bag

There’s a reason you should protect your personal assets from work ones. You can claim back money used to buy a work bag as long as you’re using it primarily to carry work supplies between your home and the office. Your tax accountant should be able to tell you how to do this.

3. Travel Expenses

If you’re driving your car for business purposes, keep a log of the total kilometers you travel and all receipts of travel-related expenses, including food and accommodation. You can claim your travel expenses with proof on your tax return.

4. Work From Home

The ATO allows employees to claim up to 52c for every hour spent working from home. This can be a lot of money if accumulated in a year.

5. Self-Education Material

As an employee, you can also get money back if you buy any education materials to further your skills and knowledge in your industry and profession. These items can include books, online courses, magazines, newspapers, and tutorials, but you will need to provide receipts and proof of purchase.

6. Prepaid Expenses On Investment Properties

This is for homeowners with investment properties. Paying strata or insurance fees in advance can help reduce the amount payable in the next year.

7. Union Fees

If workers pay any fees to union representation, they can claim it back. Talk to your accountant for professional advice if you’re in this position.

8. Invest Money Under a Company Name

Investing your money or property under a company name will help you save about 17% on your investment income.

Endnote

Whether you decide to file your tax returns or claims alone or hire a tax accounting expert, it’s important to file them in time and accurately. Inaccurate tax filing or claims can attract penalties. While filing your returns, make use of the possible deductibles to save money.