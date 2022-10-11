8 officers who shot at Jayland Walker return to duty

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – The eight police officers who fired dozens of shots at Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old black man, have returned to work after a car chase and on foot.

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said officers were back at work Monday to remedy a staff shortage he described as a “crisis”. to WEWS-TV on Tuesday. The officers were on paid administrative leave after the deadly shooting on June 27.

The officers will not be in uniform or patrolling, Mylett said. They have been reassigned to administrative duties, he said.

“We recognize that this decision will be a concern for the Walker family and the community, and we are sensitive to those concerns,” Mylett said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Walker’s death.

A preliminary autopsy revealed that Walker had been shot at least 40 times. Two officers initially tried to stop Walker’s car for minor equipment violations. Walker refused to stop and seconds after the chase, shots were fired from his car, police said. The officers chased the car up the highway and back into the city streets.

Walker stopped moments later and jumped out of the car. He disobeyed the officers’ orders and ran to an adjacent parking lot where he was killed in a hail of police gunfire, police video footage shows. Authorities said Walker posed a “deadly threat”. A gun and a wedding ring were found in the driver’s seat of his car.

Walker’s death has sparked numerous protests in Akron and calls for police reform.

