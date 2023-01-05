8 found fatally shot in Utah home, including 5 children

By SAM METZ | The associated press

SALT LAKE CITY — Eight family members, including five children, were found dead of gunshot wounds at a home in southern Utah on Wednesday, according to authorities who have not provided further details or a possible motive for the killings.

The victims were found when police made a welfare check at the residence, according to a statement from city officials in Enoch, a small town of about 8,000 people located 240 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Police said they did not see any threat to the public.

Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson said the community was shocked by news of the eight bodies and that the deceased — all members of one family — were well known in the southern Utah town.

“Many of us have served with them in the church, in the community, and have gone to school with these individuals,” Dotson said in a video statement Wednesday night.

“This community right now hurts. They feel loss, they feel pain and they have a lot of questions,” Dotson added, noting that officials planned to release more information as it becomes available and the police investigation progresses.

“We won’t know the mindset, the thoughts of the individuals who lived through this tragedy, but we can all pray that their families and neighbors and everyone will understand what happened in this place, probably in a day or two.” or maybe longer,” said Dotson, choking at one point.

Welfare checks based on calls to police, such as the one that directed them to the residence where the bodies were found, are routine when individuals are not seen for extended periods of time, Dotson said.

The five children attended schools in the Iron County school district, officials said in a letter to parents.

Enoch, on Interstate 15 in rural Utah, just north of the town of Cedar City and about 80 miles west of Bryce Canyon National Park, experienced major flooding in 2021 that caused damage to hundreds of homes.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox sent his condolences in a tweet Wednesday night.