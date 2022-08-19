8 Apple ‘Pro’ products that are coming to drain your wallet

Summer is almost over and that means two things: the kids are back in school and new Apple products are on the way. At least two events are rumored to bring a “tidal wave” of new products this fall, including the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, high-end M2 Macs, a redesigned HomePod mini, and a new Apple TV.

But the most exciting new products will be a little more high-end. Apple has several Pro devices coming this fall, with high-end features to match their high-end price tags. From Macs to AirPods, here are all the Pro devices Apple plans to launch in the coming months.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Launch: Sep 2022

Price: $1,099- $1,199

The first event of the fall is likely to take place on Wednesday, September 7, and it would be shocking if Apple didn’t launch the iPhone 14. The Pro models will steal the show, with an A16 processor, a new screen, an improved camera, and improved battery life. Prices are also likely to go up, but based on the rumours, it might be worth it.

Apple Watch Pro

Launch: Sep 2022

Price: $899-$999

Apple has had several Apple Watch models over the years — Sport, Edition, Nike, Hermes — but rumor has it that the very first Apple Watch Pro will arrive this year. At 50mm, it is expected to be Apple’s largest watch ever, and will include a host of new features aimed at extreme athletes, including a larger battery, stronger glass and a stronger metal case. And it will likely come at a price to match: Reports suggest it could cost upwards of $899.

AirPods Pro 2

Launch: Sep 2022

Price: $249

Unless you count the new MagSafe case that arrived last year, Apple’s AirPods Pro haven’t been updated since they debuted in 2019. We’re sure a new model will arrive this fall, but we’re not quite sure what. they are. will look like again. Early rumors said they would fit flat in the ear like the Beats Fit Pro, but recent reports claim the stems are just a little shorter. Expect better battery life, better audio, and probably the same $249 price tag.

Mac pro

Launch: October 2022

Price: $5,999

The holy grail of Macs is finally getting the Apple silicone treatment. We don’t know much about it, other than that it will be the most powerful Mac ever. Previous reports suggested it could use two M1 Ultras fused together to create a monster chip with a 40-core CPU, 128-core GPU, 64-core neural engine, 256GB RAM and 1,600GB/s memory bandwidth. That’s enough to make our heads spin, but with the M2 now on the scene, the Mac Pro might be even more powerful. Add a new design and possibly some fresh new wheels, and you’ve got a machine that takes a few arms and legs, but is well worth it.

Pro Display XDR

Launch: October 2022

Price: $4,999

Speaking of the Mac Pro, Apple’s lavish Pro Display XDR hasn’t been updated since the last time we got a new Mac Pro in 2019. Rumor has it that a new one is on the way, and a new Mac Pro launch could be a perfect time. to reveal it. A new larger model with a mini-LED Pro Display XDR display with ProMotion is presumably on the way, with a price tag to match. We just hope the booth will be there this time.

iPad Pro

Launch: October 2022

Price: $799- $1,099

The iPad Pro received an update to the M1 processor last year, and an M2 model is rumored to be coming this fall. We don’t expect much else, other than the possible inclusion of MagSafe charging – the Liquid Retina XDR display, in particular, remains exclusive to the 12.9-inch model – so if you’re looking to save a few bucks on an M1 model, we’d don’t blame you.

Mac mini Pro

Launch: 2023

Price: $1,499

Apple is rumored to be releasing two Mac minis this year: an M2 update to the M1 model and a high-end model with an M2 Pro processor — the one that will replace the Intel Core i5 model that will be released at some point. way is still for sale. A so-called Mac mini Pro (we’re not sure Apple will call it that) would be the most powerful model Apple has ever made and would put it just below the super-fast Mac Studio.

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

Launch: 2023

Price: $1,999-$3,499

It wasn’t until last year when Apple launched the redesigned MacBook Pro with ProMotion displays, tons of ports, and tons of power. But according to reports, Apple is already planning to update it this fall with M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. Everything else should be the same, including the price (and the hard feelings of anyone who’s already bought one this year.)