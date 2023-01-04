78-year-old man’s ear bitten off in Oregon train station attack

Editor’s Note: Details of the story may be disturbing to some readers.

GRESHAM, Oregon (KOIN) – In a gruesome fight at the last stop of a light rail train in Oregon, a 78-year-old man was seriously injured, his ear bitten off and his skull exposed. The fight took place just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and ended with the arrest of a 25-year-old man who had recently moved to Portland from Georgia, authorities said.

Gresham police and Multnomah County deputies were called to the Cleveland Avenue MAX platform after witnesses reported a possible stabbing that caused significant bleeding. When police arrived, the suspect, later identified by fingerprints as Koryn Kraemer, was still on top of the man and was still attacking, officials said.

Investigators determined that the man had not been stabbed, but that his ear had been bitten off “and part of his face”. Emergency services were able to see the victim’s skull. Kraemer – who initially gave the name “El Baker” – was booked for assault. Later in the day, Portland police said a man who was on the train fighting with another person near the Lloyd District fled the scene before they could arrive.

Blue line riders became concerned in the hours following the attack. “I feel like they could do a little bit better with their security to make sure things like this don’t happen,” rider Jayden Adach told Nexstar’s KOIN. “They should patrol at least once an hour. You rarely see that.’ “Just a few more of those kind of transit police, patrolling and telling people to behave,” said rider Richard Landers. “All they have to do is behave.”

After a child was pushed off a platform, local officials were asked what they specifically do to make platforms safer. “It is distressing to hear that someone was injured by another person early this morning at the Cleveland Ave MAX Station,” a representative for TriMet, the state public transportation agency, said in a statement. “What happens in the community sometimes happens on or near the transportation system.”