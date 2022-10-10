WhatsNew2Day
76ers vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

Sports
By Merry

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Philadelphia 76ers spend $79,024,056 per win, while the Cleveland Cavaliers have not won any games

Playtime: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday, October 10, 2022

Broadcast information

National television: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Off TV: N/A
Home radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Road Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is up and running, you can follow it here!

