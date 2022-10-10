76ers vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Philadelphia 76ers (2-0) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Playtime: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday, October 10, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 0, Cleveland Cavaliers 0 (7:00 p.m. ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Last week of the NBA preseason. Don’t party yet.
These are the last days of each team’s preseason finals
Tues: CHI, PORO
We: CHA, PHI, MIA, MIL, PHO, LAC
Thu: MEM, DET, OKC, SA
Fri: HOU, IND, CLE, ORL, BOS, TOR, WAS, NY, BRK, MIN, ATL, NO, DAL, UTA, DEN, GS, LAL, SAC – 6:50 pm
#Cavs from five for tonight’s preseason game: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen – 6.30 pm
Your #CavsSixers from five!
@firstenergycorp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/LuBaYmLiWb – 18:29
tonight starts five:
@James Harden
PJ Tucker
@De’Anthony Melton
@Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/iMKSiNhT7H – 18:26
What’s? @James Harden listen to?
only wrong answers! | @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/jOhQZVr3fj – 18:08
#Sixers center Montrezl Harrell (intercostal strain) will not play tonight in the game against Cavs. – 17:55
#Cavs Dean Wade will start at power forward instead of the cranked-up Kevin Love (and Evan Mobley), meaning Caris LeVert will get the start as a small forward for a second straight preseason game
cleland.com/cavs/2022/10/k… – 17:51
Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers have waived guard Mac McClung, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 17:31
#Cavs Kevin Love will not play in the preseason game against Philadelphia tonight as a precaution after knocking his knees in recent practice, sources say. @levelanddotcom
cleland.com/cavs/2022/10/k… – 17:29
Now that he is ready for his first season with the team, Daniel House Jr. a locker room favorite #Sixers
sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/10/dan… through @SixersWire – 17:22
#SixersShake Milton wants to continue with last season, reprise role as second-unit spark plug inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:20 p.m.
Justin Verlander #ALDS Game 1 history:
’11 DET/NYY: 1 IP, 0 H, R, K (ND, rain)
’12 DET/OAK: 7 IP, 3 H, R, 11 K (B, 3-1)
‘5 PM / FOREST: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 3 K (B, 8-2)
’18 HOU/CLE: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 7 K (B, 7-2)
’19 HOU/TB: 7 IP, H, 8K (B, 6-2)
Totals: 4-0, 2.05 ERA
#astros #Level up – 5:20 p.m.
They will use you in such a way that you don’t know who you are anymore. IF YOU LET THEM! – 14:51
Week overview:
*Where the Sixers roster stands after Trevelin Queen waived
* Thoughts on the battle for the final selection spot.
* What to watch out for in the last two games of the preseason.
dailysix.com/week-in-review… – 2:15 pm
a small friendly match.
cc: @De’Anthony Melton X @Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/aOugfJxYgy – 14:13
In case anyone missed it, Doc Rivers hopped on The Woj Pod and discussed Toughness, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and more #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/doc-rive… through @SixersWire – 13:06
Goods @Ricky Rubio days until our home opener.
pic.twitter.com/mg5V1ySR3X – 1:00 pm