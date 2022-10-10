WhatsNew2Day
76ers vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

By Merry

The Philadelphia 76ers (2-0) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Playtime: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday, October 10, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers 0, Cleveland Cavaliers 0 (7:00 p.m. ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Last week of the NBA preseason. Don’t party yet.
These are the last days of each team’s preseason finals
Tues: CHI, PORO
We: CHA, PHI, MIA, MIL, PHO, LAC
Thu: MEM, DET, OKC, SA
Fri: HOU, IND, CLE, ORL, BOS, TOR, WAS, NY, BRK, MIN, ATL, NO, DAL, UTA, DEN, GS, LAL, SAC – 6:50 pm

1665443349 894 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs from five for tonight’s preseason game: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen – 6.30 pm
1665443349 919 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Your #CavsSixers from five!
@firstenergycorp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/LuBaYmLiWb18:29

1665443349 115 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443349 345 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Philadelphia 76ers @sixes

tonight starts five:
@James Harden

@Tobias Harris

PJ Tucker
@De’Anthony Melton

@Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/iMKSiNhT7H18:26

1665443349 398 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443349 919 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Feels good to be at home. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/I9iOc6dZSu18:17

1665443350 615 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443350 297 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665443349 345 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Philadelphia 76ers @sixes

What’s? @James Harden listen to?
only wrong answers! | @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/jOhQZVr3fj18:08

1665443349 919 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

One hour to go.
#CavsSixers Through the lens 📸 – 6:00 PM

1665443350 803 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Montrezl Harrell (intercostal strain) will not play tonight in the game against Cavs. – 17:55
76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Chris Fedor @Chris Fedor
#Cavs Dean Wade will start at power forward instead of the cranked-up Kevin Love (and Evan Mobley), meaning Caris LeVert will get the start as a small forward for a second straight preseason game
cleland.com/cavs/2022/10/k…17:51
1665443351 317 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Michael Scott @MikeAScotto

Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers have waived guard Mac McClung, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 17:31

76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Chris Fedor @Chris Fedor
#Cavs Kevin Love will not play in the preseason game against Philadelphia tonight as a precaution after knocking his knees in recent practice, sources say. @levelanddotcom
cleland.com/cavs/2022/10/k…17:29
1665443351 4 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Now that he is ready for his first season with the team, Daniel House Jr. a locker room favorite #Sixers
sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/10/dan… through @SixersWire17:22

1665443350 803 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#SixersShake Milton wants to continue with last season, reprise role as second-unit spark plug inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:20 p.m.
76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Justin Verlander #ALDS Game 1 history:
’11 DET/NYY: 1 IP, 0 H, R, K (ND, rain)
’12 DET/OAK: 7 IP, 3 H, R, 11 K (B, 3-1)
‘5 PM / FOREST: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 3 K (B, 8-2)
’18 HOU/CLE: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 7 K (B, 7-2)
’19 HOU/TB: 7 IP, H, 8K (B, 6-2)
Totals: 4-0, 2.05 ERA
#astros #Level up5:20 p.m.

1665443352 489 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ

They will use you in such a way that you don’t know who you are anymore. IF YOU LET THEM! – 14:51

1665443349 919 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

At team height 23 minutes 1665443352 901 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
@keybank | #LetEmKnow2.30 PM EVENING

1665443352 368 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Week overview:
*Where the Sixers roster stands after Trevelin Queen waived
* Thoughts on the battle for the final selection spot.
* What to watch out for in the last two games of the preseason.
dailysix.com/week-in-review…2:15 pm

1665443351 4 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

In case anyone missed it, Doc Rivers hopped on The Woj Pod and discussed Toughness, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and more #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/doc-rive… through @SixersWire13:06

1665443349 919 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Goods @Ricky Rubio days until our home opener.
pic.twitter.com/mg5V1ySR3X1:00 pm

1665443352 966 76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
