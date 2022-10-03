76ers’ Doc Rivers merges Black history lessons into camp

CHARLESTON, SC (AP) — Doc Rivers leisurely uses his platform as an NBA coach to fight bigotry and racial injustice, campaign for politicians he believes in, and advocate for social change on themes ranging from poverty to police brutality.

Sometimes his speeches sound as if they were delivered by someone who is running for office. Would 60-year-old Rivers, the son of a Chicago police officer, ever want to change like a real politician?

“Oh God no. I wouldn’t win number one,” Rivers said. “And number two, that’s not what I want to be.”

Rivers is fine with wading in political waters – and the older he gets and the more he learns about modern issues and black history with deep meaning to him, the more he speaks out. At Donald Trump. In case of police misconduct. At the horrors of racism that have shadowed him all his life. At the thought that, even as a coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, it can still be difficult to find his place as a black man in America.

“When you hear ‘America first,’ it scares me because I’m a black man and that doesn’t include me,” Rivers said in an interview with The Associated Press last week. “I want us all to participate. I want us all to be able to function together.”

Having become an agent of change in the NBA, Rivers found his voice as an activist, trying to contribute perhaps more to the league than he already has, first as an All-Star guard and then with a coaching career that won the championship. 2008 includes Boston and a spot this year on the list of the 15 Greatest Coaches in NBA History. That range starts at home — or perhaps, at this point, on the road — where Rivers used training camp not just as the usual time to replay X’s and O’s, but as a daily history lesson. The Sixers practiced at The Citadel, the military school that houses tanks and jets and plaques dedicated to prisoners of war on campus, an education that was all part of Rivers’ plan to squeeze more out of camp than basketball.

“It’s all good for us,” Rivers said.

The Sixers usually camp at their New Jersey complex, but Rivers wanted to strengthen team bonding with a road trip. The Sixers gathered last week for team dinners, played card and video games, and had serious conversations, the kind of daily activities that have been largely suspended for the past two seasons due to COVID-19 protocols.

“When you have a camp at home, you don’t get it,” Rivers said. “They go home at the end of training and don’t spend time together.”

Rivers was a guard for the Knicks in the early 1990s when the team competed at the College of Charleston. At the time, coach Pat Riley had the players walk from the team hotel to the arena.

The 76ers stayed on the team bus last week.

Rivers and the Sixers organized excursions to the Old Slave Mart Museum, often staffed by individuals who trace their histories to the enslaved people of Charleston, and to the Avery Institute of Afro-American History and Culture. Citadel President Gen. Glenn Walters and retired professor and historian Bernard Powers both spoke to the team.

“My people, my African people who come here, the people who gave their lives for us to be in this position, it was good to learn all that,” said center Joel Embiid, native of Cameroon and recently became an American citizen.

Powers said over the phone that he spoke to the Sixers at their team hotel about topics such as the role Charleston played in the transatlantic slave trade, the slave rebellion of 1739, and the descendants of enslaved people known as gullahthat live in small island communities spread over 425 miles (684 kilometers) off the southern Atlantic coast of the US.

“This was the port where a very disproportionate number of Africans were brought here,” Powers said. “This place, more than any other place, is most likely a source of their ancestors. They might think of a personal connection to this place.”

Rivers believed the experiences resonated with a team full of 20-somethings right down to the veterans of the coaching staff.

“The teaching of American history is under attack right now. And it’s not black history or slavery education, it’s American history,” Rivers said. “So I was amazed. The first thing I was taught recently was how many players, not just players, coaches, would come up to me and say, ‘Wow, I was never taught that in my history class.’”

Rivers referred to learning about embarrassing historical chapters like the Tulsa Race Massacre as an adult instead of learning about the white mobs in school as one of the reasons he has pushed for more black history in all schools.

“You have to know your history. You really should,” Rivers said. “Can you imagine not learning the history of Germany and the Holocaust? There really is no difference. I want to make sure we learn the same history.”

History matters, but it’s today’s headlines that bother Rivers.

Before answering questions from reporters after Wednesday’s practice at The Citadel, Rivers spoke of the death of a 14-year-old gunshot to the chest near a high school athletic field in northwest Philadelphia. The shooting took place hours after Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreational areas, including parks, basketball courts and swimming pools.

Rivers, as he has in the past, has pushed for tougher firearms laws.

“Obviously if anyone knew the answer, we’d try to find the answer there, you know, other than getting guns off the street,” Rivers told reporters. “But that’s too political. So we have to figure it out.”

Rivers said several times during his AP interview that he doesn’t want to get “too political,” but affairs of state matter to him. He was invited before the 2020 elections to: speaking at a Joe Biden rally after the Democratic presidential candidate uses words from Rivers about the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in his own speech in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, calling for racial unity. Rivers later denounced the riotous attack of January 6 on the US Capitol, though at the time he said “democracy will prevail.”

“I used to be not” political, Rivers said. “I’ve always been aware of politics, I’ve always been involved in it. But what I got involved in is that we now have a segregation of races, of pitting races against each other.”

Rivers serves on the board of the NBA Social Justice Coalition. The advocacy group convened members of Congress to support an executive order aimed at improving police accountability. Rivers was in Washington when… Biden signed the order on the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department. The order was intended to reflect challenges in addressing racism, excessive use of force and public safety as Congress clinches tougher measures.

“I think we need police reform,” Rivers said. “Our training must be improved. What bothers me is that everyone should want that, including the police.”

The Sixers coach said today’s NBA players are more politically aware and involved in societal change than when he played in the 1980s and 1990s, but he wanted more of the wealthy players, especially those with millions of followers on social media, expressed themselves about the thorny stream of events. Rivers spoke to the Sixers about the power of voting – the NBA had no games scheduled this season November 8 is Election Day – but will not force its players to vote.

But he can make them listen.

