75% of Democrats want someone OTHER than Biden to run for president in 2024

Three-quarters of Democratic voters want another candidate on their ballot in the 2024 presidential election as the party continues to show its lack of confidence in President Joe Biden to win a second term.

The 75 percent of Democratic and left-wing voters who don’t want to see Biden run for another term is a 24 percent increase from the same CNN poll taken earlier this year.

In January and February 2022, 51 percent of Democratic voters and those leaning that way said they would prefer a candidate other than Biden in the next election.

The new poll shows that the remaining 25 percent want Biden as the nominee — a sharp drop from the 45 percent who wanted that result just six months earlier.

Twenty-four percent of left-wing voters polled on July 22-24 say they want someone else because they don’t think Biden can win in 2024. The same poll at the beginning of this year showed 18 percent of voters felt that way.

Another 22 percent of those surveyed this month say they don’t want another Biden run because they simply don’t want him reelected and serve a second term, as opposed to the 16 percent who thought so in the January/January poll. February.

A new poll shows that as many as 75% of Democratic and left-wing voters want to see someone other than President Joe Biden run for president by 2024

The release of the poll results comes the day after former President Donald Trump first returned to Washington, DC on Tuesday after leaving the White House in January 2021.

Republicans are urging Trump to wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to announce a new White House bid, but reports indicate the former president is starting to get antsy to make the public statement.

Some say he could announce his candidacy as early as September.

A new poll from New Hampshire on Tuesday also found that 59 percent of Democratic voters in the state don’t want to see another run from Biden ahead of the first primary, up from 54 percent who said the same in June.

The University of New Hampshire’s Granite State Poll shows that 31 percent of Democrats there want to see him run for reelection.

It also shows that Biden is losing somewhat to his Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, when Democratic voters were asked in the New Hampshire poll who they would like to see on their party’s ticket.

A separate poll Tuesday showed that 75% of Democratic voters in New Hampshire are very or somewhat concerned about Biden’s age. Biden is still in isolation after contracting COVID on Thursday

Buttigieg got 17 percent support, while Biden got 16 percent. Progressive Elizabeth Warren, who represents the neighboring state of Massachusetts, is at 10 percent — although she falls much further behind in national polls.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is also around 10 percent, while Vice President Kamala Harris is far behind at 6 percent

Voters are frustrated with Biden. Its general approval has been hovering around the low 40 for months amid an economic crisis leading to rising interest rates and gas prices.

In addition to his failing record, many voters are also concerned about Biden’s age, health and mental fitness.

Biden is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. He said on Tuesday that he plans to return to work in person by the end of the week.

A total of 78 percent of those polled in the New Hampshire poll said they are very or somewhat concerned about Biden’s age, a figure that includes 88 percent of Republicans and 75 percent of Democrats.