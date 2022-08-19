73% of college Democrats DON’T want Biden to run for President in 2024, poll finds 

<!–

Nearly three-quarters of Democratic college voters say they don’t believe President Joe Biden should run for re-election in 2024.

An NBC/Generation Lab survey of incoming sophomores offered more bad news for the president, who has seen his fortunes improve slightly in recent weeks amid legislative victories and lower gas prices.

But questions remain about whether the 79-year-old will be the best person to run two years from now.

The poll of 1,077 college students found that 73 percent of Democrats thought he should no longer participate, while only 27 percent thought he should be on the ticket again.

He is doing less well than former President Donald Trump. About 57 percent of sophomore Republican voters say they should participate, while only 43 percent say they should stay out of the race.

The must-he/shouldn’t debate began almost as soon as Biden won the 2020 election.

If he runs again and wins, he would be sworn in at age 82, leading to constant speculation that he might step aside for a younger generation of Democratic leaders.

That speculation only grew stronger as his government stumbled through crisis after crisis, from the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan to record high gas prices last summer.

The result was a growing realization that the November midterm elections would result in an eradication.

But the president has had a good few weeks signing three new bills. They include the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate, health and tax bill, which he signed in the White House on Tuesday, which supporters say will help them become Democrats in the midterm elections.

And on Friday, the Democratic National Committee announced the launch of a seven-figure ad campaign.

Joe Biden and the Democrats took on Big Pharma and Big Oil – the American people won and powerful special interests lost. Their plan cuts the cost of prescription drugs and health care for American families,” says the narrator of one.

But there was bad news in another poll, which showed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s home has damaged the agency’s reputation with Republican and independent voters and a majority agrees. with the idea that it was ‘Biden’s Gestapo.’

The search for Mar-a-Lago has encouraged Trump supporters and generated a wave of donations to the former president’s political organizations.

And close allies, including Steve Bannon, have used the public platforms to compare the FBI to Hitler’s Gestapo or East Germany’s brutal secret police, the Stasi.

In a new survey, Rasmussen Reports asked 1,000 likely voters if they agreed with Trump loyalist Roger Stone, who last year said the FBI had become President Joe Biden’s “personal Gestapo.”