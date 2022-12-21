$70M for salmon, $3M for bee-friendly highways: Odd riders attached to the $1.7T omnibus bill

Congress is trying to cram through a massive $1.7 trillion government finance bill ahead of a nor’easter that could otherwise snowball lawmakers in Washington, D.C. over Christmas.

The 4,500-page bill is full of classic priorities: $858 billion for defense, $45 billion for Ukraine, $38 billion for disaster relief, and billions more for other social programs — but there are also some oddballs in the mix.

It’s packed with thousands of earmarks — funding for individual legislators’ pet projects, sometimes in exchange for their vote. Ear tags were banned until Democrats brought them back last year. Republicans followed suit in their own conference.

Representative Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., who helped negotiate the bill with Sens. Richard Shelby, R-Ala. and Pat Leahy, D-Vt., boasted that the funding bill “fulfills 98% of requests from Democratic members in the House, with $5.4 billion for 3,213 Democratic projects.”

The House and Senate will hold a final vote on the measure on Wednesday and Thursday and it is expected to pass:

Here are some of the projects – big and small – that will be funded once the bill is signed:

$375 million for a new FBI building

A fight broke out between the Maryland and Virginia delegations over where the new building, which will replace the aging J. Edgar Hoover Building in D.C. The head of the General Services Administration will now talk to both sides and weigh up the best location for the building. However, a report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) suggests that the project would cost more than $1 billion.

$230 million for border security technology plus $1.56 billion in border processing funds that cannot be used for security

This is because Title 42 is expected to come to an end and a new wave of migrants is expected to flood the southern border. The $230 million can be used for “purchase, construction and improvements” of border technologies, but will not be used for a wall since President Biden canceled that project.

The $1.56 billion cannot be used to “acquire, maintain or expand border security technology and capabilities, other than technology and capabilities to enhance Border Patrol 24 processing.”

The bill also provides $340 million for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for non-detention purposes.

$70 million for salmon

$65 million would go to salmon recovery in the Pacific Ocean and $5 million would go to studying the impact of roads and bridges on salmon populations. As Rep. As Dan Bishop pointed out, the word “salmon” is used 48 times in the bill

The $1.7 trillion omnibus bill includes $70 million for salmon

The bill also includes $2 million for the Blacks in Wax museum in Baltimore, shown above

$575 million for family planning where population growth harms the environment

The bill stipulates that the money must be made available for family planning and reproductive health, “including in areas where population growth threatens biodiversity or endangered species.” The money may not be used for abortions.

$65.7 million for international fisheries commissions

$2.6 billion for January 6 prosecutions

The bill would provide $2.6 billion to US attorneys “to further support prosecutions related to the January 6th Capitol attack and domestic terrorism cases.”

$410 million for enhanced border security in the Middle East

The money should “remain available” to reimburse Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia and Oman for their efforts to improve border security, of which at least $150 million is specific to Jordan.

$200 million for the Action Fund for Gender Equality and Equality

It is an international fund for women’s economic empowerment.

$300 million in preparation for a flu pandemic

$7.5 million to study ‘domestic radicalization phenomenon’

Funds should be used to study intervention and prevention strategies

$3.6 million for Michelle Obama’s trail

Located near the Georgia State University-Perimeter College campus in Decatur, the 3.8-mile trail was unveiled in 2018. House Republicans railed against this provision on Twitter.

$26 million for the House of Representatives Office of Diversity and Inclusion

$2 million for the ‘Great Blacks in Wax’ museum in Baltimore

$3 million for the American LGBTQ+ Museum in New York

$3 million for bee-friendly highways

The money would go through the Pollinator-Friendly Practices on Roadsides and Highway Rights-of-Way Program to the departments of transportation, Native American tribes and federal land management agencies for “activities benefiting pollinators in roadsides and highway rights.” such as planting certain types of flowers and implementing new mowing strategies.

$15.2 million for a Vaccine Injury Trust Fund

The fund, which amounted to $13.2 million last year, covers damage from vaccines dating back to 1998.

Designation of a Ukrainian Independence Park in Washington, DC

Renaming a federal building in San Francisco to the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building

Renaming an existing school lunch program the Patrick Leahy Farm to School program

Renaming the Lake Champlain Basin Program as the Patrick Leahy Lake Champlain Basin Program

Renaming an FBI building in Alabama after Richard Shelby

Senator Richard Shelby, R-Ala., negotiated the bill with Democrats

More than 20 GOP senators voted Tuesday night to end debate on the bill, indicating it will have the votes to pass a final Senate vote, but a significant portion of the House GOP caucus opposes the spending package .

A group of now 31 incoming and current House GOP lawmakers threatened to “thwart” the legislative priorities of any Republican senator who votes in favor of the bill. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy promised that the bills from GOP senators who vote in favor of the bill would be “dead on arrival” in the lower chamber if he becomes speaker.

The package can pass the House without GOP votes.

The House and Senate must pass the legislation before the Friday deadline for a government shutdown. If they don’t get it done before the end of the year, Republicans would push to rewrite the bill when they take control of the House.